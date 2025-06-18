From Shein's Early Days to a New Industrial E-Commerce Frontier: FA Dreamworks Launches FAPartsDirect Platform to Revolutionize B2B Manufacturing Exports

FA Dreamworks launches FAPartsDirect, revolutionizing industrial B2B international trade with digital e-commerce solutions.

HONG KONG, June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As Shein faces recent IPO setbacks and shifts its focus toward a Hong Kong listing, a lesser-known early story resurfaces. A team of seasoned international trade and cross-border e-commerce veterans today announces the launch of FA Dreamworks Limited, unveiling an innovative industrial automation parts platform, FAPartsDirect.com, alongside their proprietary motion control brand, StepMotech. Their mission: to apply digital commerce principles to fundamentally reshape traditional B2B export trade.

"Sometimes fate has a strange sense of humor," said Wang Xiaohu, an early co-founder of Shein's predecessor company who was later forced out amid internal disputes. "Back then, Xu Yangtian claimed my insistence on B2B was a clash of visions — but that was just a convenient excuse to cover up mistakes. Today, that 'vision' has become our reality: we are using digital tools to reinvent the path for industrial goods going global."

Reinventing Industrial Exports with E-Commerce DNA

If Shein represents the pinnacle of speed and cost-efficiency for Chinese manufacturing in the consumer market, FA Dreamworks is bringing similar "e-commerce methodology" to a largely overlooked sector: international procurement of industrial automation components.

The team integrates thousands of SKUs from Chinese manufacturers—including micro motors, PLCs, sensors, and more—offering factories worldwide a direct, efficient, and transparent purchasing channel via FAPartsDirect.com, bypassing the traditional "trade show plus middlemen" model.

This project is further strengthened by strategic investment from Ma Yixin, founder of the well-known automation company Junyi Automation, enhancing product supply chain depth and industry insight.

Founding Team: Practitioners Across Two Decades of International Trade and E-Commerce

Wang Xiaohu, former co-founder of Shein's predecessor and ex-General Manager of Huiyin Lehu (formerly listed on the HKEX under stock code 01178.HK, delisted in 2022). He also led the development of the Jiangsu Cross-border Import Comprehensive Service Platform under Nanjing Customs, deeply involved in China's international trade infrastructure.

Mao Congren, an early pioneer in China's foreign trade e-commerce and author of multiple cross-border books, also pioneered the use of SEO and KOL marketing strategies in China. He was Founder and former COO of Sihai Shangzhou, where he secured 40 million RMB from IDG Capital, establishing one of China's first cross-border e-commerce service companies.

"We witnessed the entire transformation of China's international trade e-commerce from B2B to B2C," Mao said. "Now it's time to leverage that experience to empower manufacturing exports. Industrial goods going global marks the start of a new cycle. We are not copying Shein; we are applying Shein-level methods to a deeper, more solid, and defensible sector."

About FA Dreamworks Limited

Headquartered in Hong Kong, FA Dreamworks Limited operates the platform FAPartsDirect.com, committed to providing global manufacturers with efficient and reliable one-stop procurement solutions for industrial automation components. Their brand StepMotech focuses on high-performance, industrial-grade quality with cost advantages, specializing in micro motors and motion control to drive the global upgrading of smart manufacturing supply chains.

Media Contact

Mr. MAO, FA Dreamworks Limited, 86 13142811727, [email protected], FAPartsDirect.com

SOURCE FA Dreamworks Limited