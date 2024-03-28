From South Africa to Veneto: Vinitaly Masterclasses that traverse the globe

Attendees joining both sessions will have the opportunity to compare the wines of Veneto with those from the wine regions of Elgin, Swartland, and Stellenbosch. Both areas are renowned for producing exceptional white wines and high-quality sparkling wines. Post this

South Africa Unveiled: A Rare Wine Journey amidst Italy's Vinitaly Spotlight

Leading the masterclass "South Africa Unveiled: A Rare Wine Journey amidst Italy's Vinitaly Spotlight" are two emerging stars of South African wine, Richard Kershaw MW and Andrea Mullineux. This exclusive masterclass, held on 14 April, offers a unique opportunity to taste and learn about the dynamic wines of South Africa, curated by experts who are making waves in the industry. Richard Kershaw MW and Andrea Mullineux will lead participants on a captivating journey exploring a range of wines from vibrant Chenin Blanc to nuanced Chardonnay and Pinot Noir, and rich, aromatic Syrah.

Wine list:

Richard Kershaw Wines, Deconstructed Chardonnay CY96 2021

Richard Kershaw Wines, Deconstructed Pinot Noir PN115 2020

Richard Kershaw Wines, Deconstructed Syrah SH9c Groenlandberg 2019

Mullineux & Leeu Family Wines, Mullineux Schist Chenin Blanc 2021

Mullineux & Leeu Family Wines, Leeu Passant Stellenbosch Chardonnay 2021

Mullineux & Leeu Family Wines, Mullineux Schist Syrah 2019

Full event details, including registration, are available at:

https://www.vinitaly.com/en/events-calendar/vinitaly/vinitaly-2024/south-africa-unveiled-a-rare-wine-journey-amidst-italy-s-vinitaly-spotlight/

A journey through time - Historical vintages masterclass 2017-1961

On 16 April, Primo Franco and Michelle Cherutti-Kowal MW will lead the "A Journey Through Time - Historical Vintages Masterclass". Founded in 1919 by Antonio Franco, the Nino Franco winery has been dedicated to crafting quality wines from the outset. Primo Franco, with his expertise and efforts in modernizing and expanding the company, will showcase a curated selection of historical vintages, providing insights into the evolution of Venetian winemaking over the decades. Michelle Cherutti-Kowal, Master of Wine, will accompany him on this j.

journey

Wine list:

Vino Spumante Grave di Stecca 2017

Prosecco di Valdobbiadene Doc Grave di Stecca 2008

Prosecco di Valdobbiadene Doc Primo Franco 1997

Prosecco di Valdobbiadene Doc Primo Franco 1992

Prosecco di Valdobbiadene Doc Grave di Stecca Vendemmia Tardiva 1991

Recioto 1961

Full event details, including registration, are available at:

https://www.vinitaly.com/en/events-calendar/vinitaly/vinitaly-2024/a-journey-through-time-historical-vintages-masterclass-led-by-primo-franco-and-michelle-cherutti-kowal-mw/

About Vinitaly: Vinitaly, the renowned wine event, is scheduled to take place from April 14th to the 17th 2024. Building on the success of Vinitaly 2023, which saw an impressive turnout of 93,000 visitors, including 29,600 top international buyers from 143 different countries, this year promises to be equally impactful. Since its inception in 1998, Vinitaly has been a global ambassador for Italian wine, traversing borders and reaching wine enthusiasts worldwide through its strategic arm abroad, Vinitaly International. While Vinitaly originated in Italy, in the historic city of Verona, its vision extends far beyond national borders. For over 55 years, Vinitaly has served as a nexus for the global wine supply chain, facilitating connections and fostering collaboration among producers, buyers, and stakeholders. The event spans four days dedicated to nurturing relationships, sharing experiences, and honing skills within the wine industry. Vinitaly and the City invites wine lovers to immerse themselves in the vibrant atmosphere of Verona, one of the world's foremost wine capitals. This ancient city, steeped in history and culture, provides the perfect backdrop for an unforgettable wine experience, where tradition meets innovation and passion permeates every sip.

Media Contact

