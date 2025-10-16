From Special Ops to Street Style: Combat-Tested Premium Apparel Technology Comes to Everyday Menswear for the First Time

"We built Black Crest so men never have to choose between technical performance and refined style. With the right expertise and materials, compromise isn't necessary. Every piece in this collection performs as well as it looks," said Scott Carver, Co-Founder of Black Crest. Post this

Black Crest, the premium men's apparel and lifestyle brand known for merging technical innovation with sophisticated design, today announces the launch of new pieces for October, marking the latest chapter in the brand's carefully curated expansion. Building on the success of their inaugural drop, this expanded lineup introduces essential Fall/Winter layers while building anticipation for additional styles arriving in March 2026.

October 2025: Four New Essentials

Velocity Tech Jogger – The sophisticated evolution of elevated loungewear, featuring a premium heavy weight four way stretch double knit cotton blend with recycled polyester and finished with antimicrobial and moisture wicking properties. The slim/tapered fit incorporates a custom flat drawcord with silicone dipped branded aglets, invisible zip pocket in the yoke, zippered hand pockets, knee articulation darts, crotch gusset for comfort, and low-profile elastic cuffs. Available in Black, Graphite, and Olive Green, this technical terry fabric piece redefines the standard for performance comfort.

Velocity Tech Full-Zip Hoodie – The ultimate technical hoodie engineered for those who demand more from their layers. Constructed from the same heavy weight double knit cotton and recycled polyester blend as the Tech Jogger, this piece features four way stretch and antimicrobial wicking properties throughout. Premium details include YKK zippers throughout with custom Black Crest logoed center front pull, three panel ergonomic hood with custom flat drawcord and bonded eyelet accents, underarm laser cut bonded eyelets for enhanced ventilation, zippered chest pocket, zippered hand pockets with internal media slots, and tonally matte branded logo detailing. Available in Black, Graphite, and Olive Green.

Crestline Tech Flannel – A complete reimagining of the classic flannel for modern performance demands. This innovative piece utilizes a technical wool flannel blend with PFAS free durable water repellency and two-way stretch. The mid-weight fabric offers versatility for solo wear or layering, featuring custom low-profile snaps and branded webbing loops for easy closures. Designed with double chest patch pockets featuring notched corners, including a built-in holder for sunglasses or a pen on the right side. Underarm gussets provide enhanced mobility, while the curved drop hem and subtle matte branding complete the look with functional refinement. The Tech Flannel bridges the gap between heritage styling and contemporary technical functionality. Available in Black, Dark Brown and Muted Navy.

Ridge Rugged Outdoor Pant – Built for durability without sacrificing mobility, this heavy-duty stretch woven pant features PFAS free DWR finish for water resistance and abrasion-resistant construction designed to withstand demanding environments. The straight fit with slight bootcut silhouette includes an extensive secure storage system: rear patch pockets, concealed zippered back pocket in yoke, drop-in welt side thigh pockets, and wide front hand pockets with right side additional small storage pockets. The pockets feature reinforced double layer seaming construction for added abrasion resistance. Comfort-focused design elements include gussets and strategic darts for unrestricted movement. Available in Graphite and Dark Brown, the Ridge Pants represent uncompromising construction for those who refuse to choose between performance and durability.

Coming March 2026: Spring Collection Preview

Black Crest is already looking ahead to Spring 2026 with additional highly anticipated releases scheduled for March:

Rival Athletic Shirts – An advanced series of long-sleeve and short sleeve performance shirts engineered for high-intensity activities, featuring cutting-edge fabric technology and strategic ventilation.

Pinnacle Lightweight Hoodie – A minimalist technical hoodie designed for versatility, combining featherweight construction with maximum functionality for transitional weather.

Traverse Lightweight Woven Shorts – Premium 7" inseam shorts featuring advanced stretch woven fabric with moisture management and wrinkle-resistant properties, perfect for warm-weather performance.

Traverse Lightweight Slim Pants – A revolutionary travel pant combining sophisticated styling with technical stretch woven construction, offering 4-way stretch, wrinkle resistance, and all-day comfort.

Recent Release: Haven Lightweight Slim Button Down

In September 2025, Black Crest introduced the Haven Lightweight Slim Button Down, a versatile everyday essential that quickly became a cornerstone piece. Crafted from a lightweight woven cotton blend, this breathable, wrinkle-resistant shirt features antimicrobial properties, button-up closure with cuff placket, and underarm gussets with perforations for enhanced comfort and ventilation. Available in Black, Graphite, Light Grey, the Haven represents the brand's commitment to merging technical performance with refined everyday style.

Technical Excellence

The October drop continues Black Crest's commitment to high-performance features:

Four Way Stretch – Unrestricted movement in all directions

Sweat-Wicking Technology – Advanced moisture management

Quick-Dry Construction – Rapid moisture evaporation

Antimicrobial Treatment – Odor resistance for extended wear

Breathable Fabrics – Enhanced airflow and ventilation

Recycled Content – Sustainable material choices

Water Resistance – PFAS free DWR treatments on outerwear pieces

Abrasion Resistance – Durable construction for demanding use

Commitment to Precision Manufacturing

Black Crest continues its partnership with premium Bluesign approved textile manufacturers, ensuring exceptional craftsmanship and ethical production standards. Their manufacturers renowned textile heritage and internal designer expertise in technical fabrics make them the ideal team for producing Black Crest's high-performance garments.

Availability

The Black Crest October 2025 collection—featuring the Velocity Tech Joggers, Crestline Tech Flannel, Velocity Tech Hoodie, and Ridge Outdoor Pant — are available now at www.blackcrest.com. The Spring 2026 collection will launch in March. All items are offered in standard sizing with detailed fit information available on the website.

About Black Crest

Black Crest is a premium men's apparel brand that bridges the gap between technical functionality and refined aesthetics. Born from founders with generations of experience designing mission-critical equipment for special operations forces, Black Crest brings battle-tested technical expertise to everyday life. Every piece embodies the same uncompromising standards demanded in the field—high-performance fabrics with antimicrobial, moisture-wicking, and stretch properties—engineered for those who refuse to compromise, whether navigating urban environments or pursuing outdoor adventures. Every garment is thoughtfully designed and expertly crafted, ensuring superior quality and attention to detail.

