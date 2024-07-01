From Stage-2 Hypertension to Health Innovator: Launch of Core3Vitality

Scott Fleming, founder of Core3Vitality and a former stage-2 hypertension sufferer, introduces Nitric Oxide 400, a supplement formulated to support cardiovascular health. Discover how this innovative product aims to enhance wellness naturally.
LAS VEGAS, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 1 in 2 adults in the US have high blood pressure, and if you're over 55, the odds jump to 4 in 5. Given that heart attacks are the No.1 killer of men and women around the world, often precipitated by high blood pressure, looking to lower it is a high priority for most. This is the exact reason we developed this product, says Scott Fleming, Founder of Core3Vitality and former stage-2 hypertensive sufferer.
Nitric Oxide 400 is a PhD doctor-designed supplement formulated to target all three nitric oxide pathways, including a full 400 mg of plant-based nitrates. This education-centric, disruptive brand intends to upend and revolutionize how the antiquated supplements industry has operated for decades - putting health before profits!
The proprietary blend includes highly concentrated patented nitrate ingredients in addition to L-Citrulline Malate, CoQ10, Grape Seed Extract, and Vitamin C. It is a single, complete product designed to support and maintain healthy blood pressure, improve blood circulation throughout the entire body, reduce the risks of clots and inflammation, and revitalize youthful energy. *
Fleming explains that the company's vision and mission mean everything to him. Educating people, raising awareness, and then supporting them in their health goals is what we do, as detailed in our hero video.
Core3Vitality is not just another supplement brand; it's a movement aimed at transforming the health and wellness industry. By leveraging scientific research and natural ingredients, we provide a powerful solution for those seeking to manage their blood pressure naturally and effectively. Join us in our mission to bring health and vitality back to people's lives.
*The Food and Drug Administration has not evaluated these statements. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
About Core3Vitality:
Core3Vitality is a pioneering health and wellness company dedicated to transforming the supplements industry through education, innovation, and a commitment to health before profits. Founded by Scott Fleming, a former stage-2 hypertension sufferer, Core3Vitality aims to provide scientifically backed, natural solutions that enhance overall wellness. Core3Vitality products are available exclusively in the US market, bringing high-quality, effective supplements to American consumers. For more information, visit https://core3vitality.com
Media Contact
Scott Fleming, Core3 Vitality Ltd, 44 07710014621, [email protected], https://core3vitality.com
SOURCE Core3 Vitality Ltd
