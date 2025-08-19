From Strategy to Action in 2-days: RapidCanvas's Expert-led AI Workshop For Real-World Results

"RapidCanvas spent just two days with our team and domain experts, quickly grasped our business fundamentals, and provided us with an actionable AI strategy complete with achievable ROI targets that we are executing this year." Post this

"Too many companies think they need months or even years to see value from AI," said Marcelo Vieira, AI Growth & Corporate Development at RapidCanvas. "But when business leaders sit down with our AI experts and data scientists for just 2-days, they walk away with a real roadmap, and often, a working solution ready to scale."

The workshops are grounded in RapidCanvas' hybrid approach™: the deep operational expertise of client teams, paired with RapidCanvas's AI and data science talent and centered around the RapidCanvas Agentic AI platform. This human-machine synergy enables fast alignment on business priorities, frictionless integration with existing systems, and the deployment of AI agents that scale with the enterprise.

Recent workshop participants Enersí, a leader in energy distribution in Mexico have begun to implement an AI solution in under 4 weeks, driving early business results towards an optimization in contact center response time, fewer agents needed to assign the best drive option, reduce delivery time, and accelerate ROI through real-time, AI-powered recommendations for complex logistics.

"The rapid pace of AI development felt overwhelming for our complex gas distribution logistics operation. We knew we needed to act but weren't sure how to achieve meaningful ROI quickly" said Jennifer Reyna, Head of Innovation & Strategic Planning at Enersí. "RapidCanvas spent just two days with our team and domain experts, quickly grasped our business fundamentals, and provided us with an actionable AI strategy complete with achievable ROI targets that we are executing this year."

This experience highlights the unique advantage of combining expert-led workshops with an integrated platform. Unlike traditional consulting that ends with recommendations, RapidCanvas seamlessly transitions from strategy to execution, enabling companies to deploy the AI solutions architected during their workshop directly on the platform, moving from insights to measurable business value in weeks rather than months.

The RapidCanvas platform supports end-to-end transformation, from experimentation and prototyping to full scale deployment and continuous learning. With built-in capabilities to process unstructured data, integrate with existing IT infrastructure, and scale across domains, the platform gives enterprises a single environment to orchestrate their AI future.

"This isn't about dipping your toe into AI," said Rahul Pangam, CEO, at RapidCanvas. "It's about making AI operational, fast. Our workshops aren't slide decks. They're activation points."





