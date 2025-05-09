From Supermodel to Eye Savior: Patricia Hartmann Launches Eyewakening Shadow Sticks for Women 40+

"Bright eyes shouldn't require appointments, tools, or twenty minutes in the mirror." — Patricia Hartmann Post this

"Eyewakening was inspired by real life," says Patricia Hartmann. "We wanted to make an eye product that wakes up your entire face. Something fast, flattering, and effortless—like swiping on an extra hour of sleep."

Created to glide on in a single stroke and blend seamlessly, Eyewakening sets in under 60 seconds into a waterproof, crease-free finish. It smooths fine lines, diminishes puffiness, and brightens dull lids—all while enhancing your natural eye shape.

Why Eyewakening is a Game-Changer:

Creamy, blendable formula that sets for all-day wear

Brightens and lifts eyes instantly—no tools needed

Diminishes creasing, caking, and dryness common in mature lids

Real-life tested on women 40+, not just models

Acts like an instant eye lift—no appointments necessary

Available in six wearable, light-reactive shades:

Ice Queen – Icy rose gold shimmer

Ring Light – Misty mauve with sheen

Perfect Fit – Velvety nude satin contour

Bronze Goddess – Gilded espresso shimmer

Curtain Call – Smoky slate mauve

Socialite – Toasted bronze merlot shimmer

Now, with the addition of Eyewakening, Runway Rogue customers can create a complete look—from iconic frosted lips to radiant, lifted eyes. All products are vegan, cruelty-free, and made in the USA.

This launch is a full-circle moment for Hartmann, who spent years modeling in Paris, New York, and Milan, and working closely with legendary makeup artists like Bobbi Brown, Francois Nars, and Laura Mercier. Her runway-honed eye for performance makeup—and her current life as a mom and founder in her 50s—deeply inform every formula Runway Rogue releases.

"Makeup should feel fabulous—not frustrating," says Hartmann. "Eyewakening is for anyone who wants to look bright-eyed, polished, and pulled together in under a minute."

Eyewakening Creamy Shadow Sticks launch May 1, 2025, exclusively at www.RunwayRogueBeauty.com.

Media Contact

LIZZY BROOKS, RUNWAY ROGUE BEAUTY, 1 7143437213, [email protected] www.runwayroguebeauty.com

SOURCE RUNWAY ROGUE BEAUTY