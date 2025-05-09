From Supermodel to Eye Savior: Patricia Hartmann Launches Eyewakening Shadow Sticks for Women 40+

90s Supermodel Creates the Ultimate Eye Pick-Me-Up
COSTA MESA, Calif., May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Your morning pick-me-up just got a major upgrade—with makeup. Today, Runway Rogue, the CleanLuxeBeauty brand founded by 90s supermodel Patricia Hartmann, unveils Eyewakening Creamy Shadow Sticks—a groundbreaking eye product that acts like a cup of coffee for tired eyes.
This is Runway Rogue's first foray into the eye category, expanding beyond its cult-favorite lip formulas to help women achieve a Runway Worthy look in minutes. Designed by women over 40, for women over 40, Eyewakening delivers instant lift, brightness, and smoothing for mature eyes—without a learning curve or a lengthy routine.
"Eyewakening was inspired by real life," says Patricia Hartmann. "We wanted to make an eye product that wakes up your entire face. Something fast, flattering, and effortless—like swiping on an extra hour of sleep."
Created to glide on in a single stroke and blend seamlessly, Eyewakening sets in under 60 seconds into a waterproof, crease-free finish. It smooths fine lines, diminishes puffiness, and brightens dull lids—all while enhancing your natural eye shape.
Why Eyewakening is a Game-Changer:
- Creamy, blendable formula that sets for all-day wear
- Brightens and lifts eyes instantly—no tools needed
- Diminishes creasing, caking, and dryness common in mature lids
- Real-life tested on women 40+, not just models
- Acts like an instant eye lift—no appointments necessary
Available in six wearable, light-reactive shades:
- Ice Queen – Icy rose gold shimmer
- Ring Light – Misty mauve with sheen
- Perfect Fit – Velvety nude satin contour
- Bronze Goddess – Gilded espresso shimmer
- Curtain Call – Smoky slate mauve
- Socialite – Toasted bronze merlot shimmer
Now, with the addition of Eyewakening, Runway Rogue customers can create a complete look—from iconic frosted lips to radiant, lifted eyes. All products are vegan, cruelty-free, and made in the USA.
This launch is a full-circle moment for Hartmann, who spent years modeling in Paris, New York, and Milan, and working closely with legendary makeup artists like Bobbi Brown, Francois Nars, and Laura Mercier. Her runway-honed eye for performance makeup—and her current life as a mom and founder in her 50s—deeply inform every formula Runway Rogue releases.
"Makeup should feel fabulous—not frustrating," says Hartmann. "Eyewakening is for anyone who wants to look bright-eyed, polished, and pulled together in under a minute."
Eyewakening Creamy Shadow Sticks launch May 1, 2025, exclusively at www.RunwayRogueBeauty.com.
