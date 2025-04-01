From Symptoms to Solutions: Enhancing Interstitial Lung Disease (ILD) Trials with Next-Gen Assessments, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

The application of meaningful and measurable endpoints is essential for the success of ILD clinical trials. Post this

The application of meaningful and measurable endpoints is essential for the success of ILD clinical trials. However, regulatory challenges persist, particularly in validating novel digital biomarkers and patient-reported outcomes (PROs). Regulatory agencies emphasize the need for standardized, reproducible measures that demonstrate clinical relevance, necessitating rigorous validation studies and alignment with evolving guidelines for digital health technologies (DHTs) in clinical trials.

Register for this webinar to learn about the latest advancements in ILD clinical trial design from endpoint selection and novel cough monitoring tech to patient-centric trial design and imaging solutions.

Join Dr. Todd Lustine, MD, MS, FCCP, Vice President, Medical Science, Respiratory, Clario; Kevin McCarthy, RPFT, Director, Scientific Affairs, Clario; Amit Vasanji, PhD, Vice President, Medical & Scientific Affairs, Clario; and Dr. Peter Cho, PhD, MRCP, FHEA, Adjunct Senior Lecturer, Kings College Hospital NHSFT, for the live webinar on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, at 11am EDT (5pm CEST/EU-Central).

For more information or to register for this event, visit From Symptoms to Solutions: Enhancing Interstitial Lung Disease (ILD) Trials with Next-Gen Assessments.

