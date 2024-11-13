From Texas to Kazakhstan: The Italian Wine Podcast Takes Italian Wine to New Frontiers

Kazakhstan is emerging as a pivotal strategic hub for the region and an increasingly interesting export market for Italian wine. Post this

Kazakhstan's Booming Italian Wine Market

Italy is already the leading wine exporter to Kazakhstan, accounting for an impressive 29.5% market share, a figure that continues to rise. The Vinitaly Roadshow offers an opportunity for local professionals — importers, distributors, sommeliers, retailers and journalists — to explore the diversity of Italian wines, build strong commercial ties, and discover new opportunities for growth.

A Celebration of Italian Wine

The Walk Around Tasting will feature an exciting selection of 36 Italian wineries and 9 importers, presenting an exceptional array of Italian wines that will inspire wine professionals.

In addition, the event will host four exclusive Masterclasses, designed to deepen participants' knowledge of Italian wine and its culture:

Loreto Aprutino, Cru d'Abruzzo, journey through 4 crus of the Talamonti Estate: A deep dive into the celebrated wine regions of Abruzzo guided by Artem Lebedev DipWSET, IWA.

How to Recognize Quality Glass?: Led by Nadia Misurina from RCR Cristalleria Italiana

How to tell Italian grapes apart: the Vinomania approach: Dmitry Merezhko , DipWSET, presents an insightful exploration of Italy's indigenous grape varieties.

, DipWSET, presents an insightful exploration of indigenous grape varieties. Kingdom of Sangiovese by AlmaWine: Presented by Artem Lebedev DipWSET, IWA of AlmaWine.

These Masterclasses offer an invaluable opportunity for wine professionals to enhance their understanding of Italian wines and engage with experts in the field.

A New Frontier for Italian Wine

Highlighting the importance of the new partnership Stevie Kim, founder of the Italian Wine Podcast, commented, "This is a really exciting partnership, taking the Italian Wine Podcast into the heart of Central Asia for the very first time. Kazakhstan is emerging as a pivotal strategic hub for the region and an increasingly interesting export market for Italian wine. We are looking forward to bringing the story of Italian wine to Central Asia and introducing the region to our global community of wine professionals and enthusiasts."

Martino Castellani, Director of the ITA – Italian Trade Agency Office in Almaty, said: "The demand for Italian wines in Kazakhstan continues to grow, and with this partnership, we hope to further elevate the presence of Italian products in Central Asia."

Batyrbek Zhumartov, Sommelier & Brand Manager at Kazakhstan Beer Company (KBC), also highlighted the growing interest in Italian wines: "Italian wines are increasingly central to our portfolio. The fascination with lesser-known regions and indigenous grape varieties is only intensifying."

The Vinitaly Roadshow Kazakhstan 2024 is a pivotal moment for Italian wine in Central Asia, and as a media partner, the Italian Wine Podcast is proud to be part of this exciting journey. All information about the event is available at: https://www.vinitaly.com/calendario-eventi/vinitaly- around-the-world/vinitaly-kazakhstan-roadshow/.

Media Contact

Italian Wine Podcast, Italian Wine Podcast, +39.045.8101447, [email protected], www.italianwinepodcast.com

SOURCE Italian Wine Podcast; Italian Wine Podcast