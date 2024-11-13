From Texas to Kazakhstan: The Italian Wine Podcast Takes Italian Wine to New Frontiers

The Italian Wine Podcast will be an official partner of Vinitaly Kazakhstan, Vinitaly's latest international project in Central Asia. The new partnership follows a similar arrangement at TEXSOM, America's premier beverage education event held annually in Texas. The first edition of Vinitaly Roadshow Kazakhstan 2024 is coming on November 18th in Almaty, Kazakhstan in an event dedicated to improving opportunities to build strong business relationships between Italian wineries and local operators.
VERONA, Italy, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Italian Wine Podcast is thrilled to announce that it will be an official media partner of the Vinitaly Roadshow Kazakhstan 2024, taking place on November 18th at the Rixos Almaty Hotel in Almaty. This inaugural event marks a significant milestone in the relationship between Italy and Kazakhstan, showcasing Italian wine in one of Central Asia's most dynamic markets.
The event seeks to unite Italian wineries and wine professionals from Central Asia in an effort to foster business growth, collaboration, and the exchange of expertise. With its strategic position in the Eurasian Economic Union, Kazakhstan plays a vital role as a gateway between Europe and Asia, and this event will be pivotal in strengthening trade relations.
Kazakhstan's Booming Italian Wine Market
Italy is already the leading wine exporter to Kazakhstan, accounting for an impressive 29.5% market share, a figure that continues to rise. The Vinitaly Roadshow offers an opportunity for local professionals — importers, distributors, sommeliers, retailers and journalists — to explore the diversity of Italian wines, build strong commercial ties, and discover new opportunities for growth.
A Celebration of Italian Wine
The Walk Around Tasting will feature an exciting selection of 36 Italian wineries and 9 importers, presenting an exceptional array of Italian wines that will inspire wine professionals.
In addition, the event will host four exclusive Masterclasses, designed to deepen participants' knowledge of Italian wine and its culture:
- Loreto Aprutino, Cru d'Abruzzo, journey through 4 crus of the Talamonti Estate: A deep dive into the celebrated wine regions of Abruzzo guided by Artem Lebedev DipWSET, IWA.
- How to Recognize Quality Glass?: Led by Nadia Misurina from RCR Cristalleria Italiana
- How to tell Italian grapes apart: the Vinomania approach: Dmitry Merezhko, DipWSET, presents an insightful exploration of Italy's indigenous grape varieties.
- Kingdom of Sangiovese by AlmaWine: Presented by Artem Lebedev DipWSET, IWA of AlmaWine.
These Masterclasses offer an invaluable opportunity for wine professionals to enhance their understanding of Italian wines and engage with experts in the field.
A New Frontier for Italian Wine
Highlighting the importance of the new partnership Stevie Kim, founder of the Italian Wine Podcast, commented, "This is a really exciting partnership, taking the Italian Wine Podcast into the heart of Central Asia for the very first time. Kazakhstan is emerging as a pivotal strategic hub for the region and an increasingly interesting export market for Italian wine. We are looking forward to bringing the story of Italian wine to Central Asia and introducing the region to our global community of wine professionals and enthusiasts."
Martino Castellani, Director of the ITA – Italian Trade Agency Office in Almaty, said: "The demand for Italian wines in Kazakhstan continues to grow, and with this partnership, we hope to further elevate the presence of Italian products in Central Asia."
Batyrbek Zhumartov, Sommelier & Brand Manager at Kazakhstan Beer Company (KBC), also highlighted the growing interest in Italian wines: "Italian wines are increasingly central to our portfolio. The fascination with lesser-known regions and indigenous grape varieties is only intensifying."
The Vinitaly Roadshow Kazakhstan 2024 is a pivotal moment for Italian wine in Central Asia, and as a media partner, the Italian Wine Podcast is proud to be part of this exciting journey. All information about the event is available at: https://www.vinitaly.com/calendario-eventi/vinitaly- around-the-world/vinitaly-kazakhstan-roadshow/.
