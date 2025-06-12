From Texas to the Nation: Americans for Ibogaine Launches Following Texas Governor's Signing of Landmark Ibogaine Legislation

"My job, and our job, is to be able to educate the people about this psychoactive plant medicine that is absolutely showing a stunning ability to bring people back to normalcy — to literally give them their lives back." Former Texas Governor & U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry Post this

Former Texas Governor Rick Perry will serve as Chairman of the Board. W. Bryan Hubbard, who helped lead the Texas initiative, will serve as Chief Executive Officer. Texas Veteran and Navy Cross recipient Marcus Luttrell, along with his wife and fellow advocate Melanie Luttrell, will also serve on the Board of Directors.

"With the launch of Americans for Ibogaine, we're taking the momentum from Texas and building a coordinated national—and international—effort," Perry said. "The science is compelling. The stakes are high. And the time to act is now."

Earlier this year, Hubbard led the Aspen Ibogaine Meeting, which convened delegations from 15 states to explore a coordinated, multistate approach to ibogaine research. Americans for Ibogaine will build on that foundation, with Hubbard set to co-chair a second summit this November, where even more states are expected to participate.

The organization also plans to expand internationally, partnering with researchers and institutions in conflict-affected regions such as Ukraine and parts of the Middle East, where the demand for trauma-focused treatments is urgent and growing.

Americans for Ibogaine will serve as a hub for education, policy development, and cross-sector collaboration, ensuring this historic moment becomes a catalyst to transform how the nation addresses some of the most urgent public health challenges of our time.

