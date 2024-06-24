From the Barrio Founder Dr. Robert Renteria Receives Endorsement From the World Boxing Council

I am honored and humbled to be able to work with the WBC. The WBC's network will help us spread the empowering messages of the Barrio program to boys and girls around the world. - Dr. Robert Renteria Post this

Dr. Robert has been an ambassador for the WBC since 2017 after being asked to speak at a WBC event. He has since worked closely with former heavyweight and hall of fame Champion Fres Oquendo. Together, they have mentored youth to promote health, wellness, teamwork, athletics, and academics.

"I am honored and humbled to be able to work with the WBC," Dr. Renteria said. "Their network will help us spread the empowering messages of the Barrio program to boys and girls around the world. Children, teenagers, and adults who walk in a culture of darkness all become champions when we devote ourselves to investing in our families, neighbors, communities, cities, and beyond."

Dr. Renteria has spent the past 17 years of his life developing the Barrio program, which is a viable and tangible resource that addresses bullying, gangs, violence, drugs, suicide, and school dropouts. The Barrio books and curricula represent prevention over intervention and have been embraced by students, parents, principals, teachers, counselors, and social services nationwide.

Dr. Renteria is a civic leader, educator, and an international award-winning Latino author of the bilingual book series From the Barrio to the Board Room, the graphic novel Mi Barrio and activity coloring book Little Barrio. He has invested approximately $400,000 for the future of our children's education through donations of thousands of Barrio books to students and organizations across the country, along with academic programs designed which have been used in middle schools, high schools, colleges, universities, probation, counselors, social services, juvenile detention centers, jails, prisons, homeless shelters, battered women's shelters, substance abuse programs, churches, corporations youth and after-school programs.

ABOUT DR. ROBERT RENTERIA

Dr. Robert Renteria is a professional speaker, international trainer, a U.S. disabled American Veteran, and founder of From the Barrio Foundation, a 501(c) (3) not-for-profit organization based in North Aurora, Illinois. From a volatile and dangerous childhood in the barrios of East L.A., Dr. Robert Renteria found his way out of the barrio and onto the rungs of the corporate ladders of America. He encapsulated his inspiring and empowering entrepreneurial success in his nationally acclaimed autobiography, From the Barrio to the Board Room which led to the release of the From the Barrio curriculum, the graphic novel, Mi Barrio, and the activity coloring book Little Barrio. All espouse values of education, determination, perseverance, and hard work over violence, delinquency, drugs, and gangs through the development of self-esteem, personal abilities, and achievements. He has been honored with numerous humanitarian and community service awards. He is the first Latino to receive two National Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. awards for his work as a civil rights leader and Latino voice in educational reform. For more information on Dr. Renteria and the From the Barrio program, visit fromthebarrio.com [fromthebarrio.com __title__ fromthebarrio.com] or contact him directly for speaking engagements at 312-933-5619.

ABOUT WBC

The World Boxing Council is a non-profit organization with a well-earned prestige as the global sports' leader with 176 countries affiliated through its nine continental federations. The WBC has historically implemented new rules and technological innovations, always in line with its mission to protect the integrity of boxers all over the World and the values of our sport above any interest.

The green and gold belt is the ultimate boxing honor that fighters seek to conquer. The sport of boxing has evolved impressively by adopting the WBC parameters.

The WBC has always distinguished itself through its commitment to protect human rights, eradicate discrimination, and aid those in need, inside and outside the sport.

