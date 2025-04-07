From the Cage to the Sage: Shane Dougherty Stars in Hulu's New Series 'Got to Get Out' Alongside Omarosa and Cynthia Bailey

"This series is more than just a reality show; it explores human ambition as contestants chase their dreams of winning life-changing money while competing against strategic experts." – Shane Dougherty Post this

Dougherty's journey reflects a multifaceted talent; his shift into music highlights a creative brilliance shaped by years of disciplined training in combat sports. As he embarks on this new venture, viewers can anticipate his ability to blend tenacity with finesse, drawing from insights from his esteemed instructors like Tom Hafers and Matt Martin.

Shane will compete alongside an eclectic roster of well-known personalities, including Omarosa (The Apprentice), Rashad Jennings (former NFL running back), Cynthia Bailey (The Real Housewives of Atlanta), Spencer Pratt (The Hills), Kim Zolciak-Biermann (The Real Housewives of Atlanta), Val Chmerkovskiy, (Dancing with the Stars), Demi Burnett (The Bachelor), Clare Crawley (The Bachelor), and Susan Noles (The Golden Bachelor) and rookies like Jill Ashlock, Lindsey Coffey, Yahné Coleman, Shane Dougherty, Steven Giannopoulos, Steve Helling, Nick Metzler, Stein Retzlaff, Rob Roman, Athena Suich, and Athena Vas will also be vying for the chance to shine. Over ten days, contestants will face mental and physical challenges as they pursue a growing prize pot of up to $1 million.

The heart of competition isn't just about victory or defeat," said Dougherty. "It's about finding out who you are, how badly you want it, and what you're willing to do—and endure—to secure the win."

"Got to Get Out" is produced by Wheelhouse Studios. Brent Montgomery, Glenn Hugill, Liz Fine, and Pam Healey are the executive producers. Charles Wachter is also an executive producer and showrunner.

ABOUT SHANE DOUGHERTY

Shane Dougherty is a vibrant DJ, innovative music producer, and former mixed martial arts fighter known for his high-energy performances. Born in Boston and raised in Upton, his gritty determination shines through in his music and athletic background.

Before entering the music scene, Shane was an undefeated MMA and Muay Thai fighter, earning a two-time Cage Titans amateur featherweight championship and a brown belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. This combat sports experience infuses his music with intensity and rhythm.

Now, he channels the focus and emotion from his fighting career on stage, creating immersive DJ sets that evoke powerful feelings and euphoric moments. Through his electrifying beats, Shane connects audiences and bridges the worlds of sports and entertainment.

