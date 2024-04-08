From the Classroom to the Red Carpet: California Youth Show Everyone How to Flush Smart

**MEDIA ALERT** Community event celebrates student winners of unique filmmaking competition hosted by the Responsible Flushing Alliance, Youth Cinema Project and Los Angeles County Sanitation District
WHO:
Student filmmakers will gather with their families, friends and community to celebrate their creative PSA videos at a red carpet event hosted by:
- Responsible Flushing Alliance (RFA), a non-profit organization dedicated to consumer education focused on what not to flush.
- Youth Cinema Project (YCP), an organization that works in the classrooms of 12 Title I public schools, integrating filmmaking with 21st century learning skills.
- Los Angeles County Sanitation Department (LACSD), a public agency focused on converting waste into resources like recycled water, energy and recycled materials.
WHAT:
The red carpet will be rolled out at Bell Gardens High School on April 20 to celebrate aspiring young filmmakers in Los Angeles County and announce the student winners of a unique video contest.
The Responsible Flushing Alliance (RFA) teamed up with the Youth Cinema Project (YCP) and Los Angeles County Sanitation Department (LACSD) to design a youth filmmaking competition for YCP students to gain real-life work experience and use their creativity to help spread the word about the importance of prober flushing habits.
The students, ranging from elementary and middle school to YCP alumni, were tasked with fully producing PSA-style videos that encourages fellow Californians to look for the "Do Not Flush" symbol and keep their communities healthy by not flushing things they shouldn't.
WHERE:
Bell Gardens High School
6119 Agra Street, Bell Gardens, CA 90201
WHEN:
Saturday, April 20, 2024
11:00 AM – 2:00 PM
MEDIA OPPS:
- Photos and videos of red carpet premiere with student filmmakers
- Special viewing of wining PSA videos
- Interviews with YCP executive director Erika Sabel Flore, program mentors, and students
- Interviews with RFA president Lara Wyss and LACSD representatives
MEDIA CONTACT:
Danielle Montoya, BCW for RFA
[email protected]
315-450-1333
Media Contact
