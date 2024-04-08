From the Classroom to the Red Carpet: California Youth Show Everyone How to Flush Smart

"We are pleased to honor Youth Cinema Projects' student filmmakers who will gather with their families and friends to celebrate their creative PSA entries at a red-carpet event," said Lara Wyss, President, RFA. "We have been amazed by the creativity and professionalism of the kids." Post this

Responsible Flushing Alliance (RFA), a non-profit organization dedicated to consumer education focused on what not to flush.

Youth Cinema Project (YCP), an organization that works in the classrooms of 12 Title I public schools, integrating filmmaking with 21st century learning skills.

Los Angeles County Sanitation Department (LACSD), a public agency focused on converting waste into resources like recycled water, energy and recycled materials.

WHAT:

The red carpet will be rolled out at Bell Gardens High School on April 20 to celebrate aspiring young filmmakers in Los Angeles County and announce the student winners of a unique video contest.

The Responsible Flushing Alliance (RFA) teamed up with the Youth Cinema Project (YCP) and Los Angeles County Sanitation Department (LACSD) to design a youth filmmaking competition for YCP students to gain real-life work experience and use their creativity to help spread the word about the importance of prober flushing habits.

The students, ranging from elementary and middle school to YCP alumni, were tasked with fully producing PSA-style videos that encourages fellow Californians to look for the "Do Not Flush" symbol and keep their communities healthy by not flushing things they shouldn't.

WHERE:

Bell Gardens High School

6119 Agra Street, Bell Gardens, CA 90201

WHEN:

Saturday, April 20, 2024

11:00 AM – 2:00 PM

MEDIA OPPS:

Photos and videos of red carpet premiere with student filmmakers

Special viewing of wining PSA videos

Interviews with YCP executive director Erika Sabel Flore , program mentors, and students

, program mentors, and students Interviews with RFA president Lara Wyss and LACSD representatives

