From the Grove to Your Stove: HASSY Avocado Oil Becomes the New Must-Have for Holiday Hosting and Gifting

Avocado oil, one of the healthiest cooking oils, is rich in beneficial fats, such as oleic acid and essential fatty acids. These fats are known to have numerous health benefits, including reducing the risk of heart disease and improving cholesterol levels. This makes HASSY Avocado Oil a perfect choice for high-heat cooking, dressings or drizzling.

"Cooking oils are often an overlooked ingredient, but they have a huge impact on both taste and nutrition," said Martha Forero, founder of HASSY. "We created HASSY to be a clean, honest and delicious alternative to adulterated oils, perfect for both beginner cooks and gourmet chefs. Many mass-market avocado oils are diluted with inexpensive seed oils, such as soybean or sunflower, which reduces their quality and nutritional value. HASSY guarantees 100% pure avocado oil in every bottle."

HASSY offers two distinct avocado oils to suit every cooking need:

Refined Avocado Oil: The everyday, high-heat hero for frying, roasting and grilling.

Extra Virgin Avocado Oil: Best for finishing dishes, drizzling over salads or adding a rich, nutty depth to dips and dressings.

Both varieties are non-GMO and kosher-certified, featuring a mild taste that complements, rather than overwhelms, recipes such as hummus, fish tacos, grilled chicken, Caesar salad, and vegan brownies.

HASSY is now available on Amazon. For more information, visit http://www.hassyfoods.com.

About HASSY Avocado Oil:

HASSY Avocado Oil is sourced from Michoacán, Mexico, the avocado capital of the world. HASSY is as authentic as it is delicious, a premium, pantry-worthy product that elevates recipes and supports healthy, mindful cooking from a third-generation family farm. The Extra Virgin HASSY oil is extracted using a cold-press method, ensuring that no heat or chemicals are involved, preserving the oil's natural nutrients and flavor.

