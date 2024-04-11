From the Gulf of Mexico to the Atlantic Ocean, These Four Coastal Florida Destinations Will Take Your Summer Vacation to the Next Level

As you look to plan your next summer vacation, consider a family-friendly (and in many cases pet-friendly!) stay in one of Florida's premier destinations: Panama City, Pensacola Beach, Amelia Island or Hutchinson Island. Post this

What's more: Each vacation destination has affordable, comfortable hotels that value customer service and satisfaction. Don't get stuck washing towels and sheets and cleaning up on the last day of your vacation at a rental property. Instead, stay in a clean and safe hotel with beach access where those services are provided every day, free of charge.

Here are some city-and-hotel vacation options in Florida that may appeal to different sets of travelers:

For Those Who Desire a 'Sleepy' Getaway: Amelia Island

Amelia Island is a picturesque hidden gem tucked away along Florida's northeastern coast. It's an under-the-radar beach town that is ideal for travelers who are looking to combine nature and relaxation. Top-rated yet affordable hotel options include:

Seaside Amelia Inn — An understated boutique with private balconies, complimentary Southern-style breakfasts, and direct beach access.

Amelia Hotel — A perfect place to unwind amid the island's miles of nature trails, white-sandy beaches, and Victorian-era architecture.

Ocean Coast Hotel — Recently remodeled guest rooms, with golf, tennis, fishing, kayaking, horseback riding, paddleboarding, and other activities just beyond the property.

For Those Who Seek a Taste of the Tropics: Hutchinson Island

Escape to a land of palm trees, pier fishing and deep-orange sunsets with a sandy excursion to pretty Hutchinson Island. Find the best waterfront accommodations at:

The Hutchinson Island Plaza & Suites — Located on the sand on South Hutchinson Island directly on the Fort Pierce Inlet, just steps from the water and with nearby attractions for travelers of all ages.

For Those Who Want a More Action-Packed Family Adventure: Pensacola Beach

Families with school-age children have been making memories for generations on Pensacola Beach. With ideal weather kissed by a gentle Gulf breeze, it's a great place for a summer vacation that everyone can enjoy. Family-friendly hotel options include:

Hampton Inn Pensacola Beach — Close to the area's best attractions and even closer to Pensacola's white-sand beaches, this oceanfront hotel is perfect for families seeking fun in the sun. Its Gulf Coast views and beachside location can't be beat.

Surf & Sand Pensacola Beach — Pet-friendly rooms and free amenities like bikes, kayaks and stand-up paddleboards.

For Those Who Want to Relax on a Top 3 U.S. Beach: Panama City Beach

Rated a Top 3 beach in the U.S. by TripAdvisor, Panama City Beach truly has something for everyone, from great-tasting Gulf cuisine to family-friendly attractions to miles and miles of powdery beaches. Consider a stay at:

Bikini Beach Resort — Modern amenities meet timeless Old Florida; beachfront, with Gulf-facing rooms.

Beachside Resort — The perfect place to unwind while watching the water, listening to sandpipers and seagulls soaring overhead.

Hampton Inn Panama City Beach — Free hot breakfast and an outdoor pool, and less than 15 minutes from ZooWorld and Shipwreck Island Waterpark.

You can find more vacation inspiration and places to stay throughout Florida at innisfreehotels.com.

ABOUT INNISFREE HOTELS

For more than three decades, Innisfree Hotels has expertly developed and managed dozens of hotels in partnership with many of the world's most-recognized hospitality brands. Today, the company owns or manages more than 44 entities — about 3,600 rooms — and employs approximately 2,000 people. Innisfree is the largest beachfront hotel owner-operator on the Gulf Coast. As a triple-bottom-line company, Innisfree measures success through People, Planet and Prosperity. Innisfree, which has about $1.1 billion of assets under management and $250 million in annual hotel revenue, was named one of Hotel Business' top management companies and top owners & developers in 2022. For more information, visit innisfreehotels.com.

