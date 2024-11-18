From The Neck Up: How Cancer Saved My Life, a new memoir about surviving incurable lymphoma.

Building on the momentum of the release of FROM THE NECK UP: HOW CANCER SAVED MY LIFE, Juan J. Davila's memoir about the transformative power of the mind in healing incurable Follicular Lymphoma has deeply resonated with readers. In only a week, the book has achieved remarkable success, ranking #6 in Amazon's Hot New Releases and #22 in Amazon's Best Seller List for LGBTQ+ Memoirs & Biographies. Additionally, it holds the #7 spot in Amazon's Best Seller List for Lymphatic Cancer since its launch last week. On Wednesday, November 20, at 6:30 pm, to celebrate the launch's success, the author will host a live reading of an excerpt from the book, followed by a Q&A session with the press. Representatives of the press may contact Anita Concia at [email protected]

Follicular lymphoma, often deemed incurable, carries a heavy emotional toll alongside its physical challenges. For Juan J. Davila, diagnosed with this relentless disease, the journey to survival began with a shift in mindset.

In his groundbreaking memoir, From the Neck Up: How Cancer Saved My Life, Davila offers a transformative perspective: recovery isn't just about treating the body—it's about empowering the mind to heal. The memoir has already resonated with readers, achieving notable success on Amazon within its first week of release (November 11, 2024):

• #22 in LGBTQ+ Bios and Memoirs Best Sellers

• #6 in Hot New Releases Bios and Memoirs

• #7 in Lymphatic Cancer Best Sellers

"Though I had my definition of God, I believed in my family and friend's love and prayers, as if they were invisible medicine working to heal me," Davila reflects. His memoir challenges readers to redefine recovery as thriving, fueled by a purposeful mindset. Davila shows how leaning on the faith and love of others can reignite purpose, giving survivors the strength to keep going—even when their reasons feel out of reach.

"Believing in your recovery is as powerful as the treatment itself," Davila explains. "This book isn't just about survival—it's about thriving while walking through fire, accepting life on its terms, and transcending fear and pain to find joy again."

About the Launch Event

The launch event will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024. Attendees will enjoy a special reading by actress Arlene Tur (Eat, Pray, Love; Starz's Crash; BBC's Torchwood: Miracle Day) and an intimate Q&A and book signing with the author. (Members of the press, please contact Anita via email: [email protected].)

Availability

From the Neck Up: How Cancer Saved My Life is available now on Amazon. You can order today and begin your journey to thriving.

About Juan J. Davila

Juan J. Davila is a former advertising executive who turned his cancer survival experience into a mission to help others. Now an advocate and Co-chair of the Lymphoma Epidemiology of Outcomes (LEO) study, Davila champions patient perspectives in cancer research. He is also the founder of the Joyful Survivor Foundation, a platform dedicated to empowering survivors to thrive. For more about Davila, visit www.joyfulsurvivor.net.

