From the RNC to Gold: Lara Trump Partners with Goldco to Educate Americans on Precious Metals Ownership

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Goldco, an award-winning leader in precious metals, proudly announces a new partnership with Lara Trump, television producer, political figure, and advocate for American families and values to educate Americans on the benefits of precious metals ownership.
As an American political figure and the daughter-in-law of President Donald J. Trump, Lara Trump has earned recognition as a trusted voice for millions of Americans. She previously served as Co-Chair of the Republican National Committee (RNC) and is an accomplished television producer and on-air contributor. She now hosts the weekend program My View with Lara Trump on Fox News and her podcast, The Right View continues to play an influential role in shaping the political and cultural conversation nationwide.
"My family has always been strong believers in gold and silver", said Lara Trump. "It's been the foundation of our wealth for generations and is why I partnered with Goldco."
With this partnership, Lara Trump will spotlight the benefits of diversifying retirement savings with physical gold and silver. Her track record of a successful career, knowledge of economic and political trends and commitment to independence makes her a valued partner.
"Having Lara Trump join forces with Goldco is an incredible honor," said Trevor Gerszt, Founder and Owner of Goldco. "Her leadership, influence, and dedication to the American people make her the perfect partner for our mission. Together, we can help educate individuals about adding gold and silver to their retirement portfolios."
Goldco has earned an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau, recognition from Money.com as a Best Gold IRA Company, and amassed more than 7,300 five-star customer reviews.
About Goldco
Goldco is a privately held company with over a decade of experience in helping customers protect their retirement savings. Whether you want to diversify your retirement savings into a precious metals IRA or buy gold and silver directly, a Goldco specialist can help assist every step of the way.
The company's long-standing reputation for excellent customer service, high ethical standards, along with precious metals education and resources position Goldco as a preferred precious metals provider. With over 7,300 5-Star customer reviews, numerous awards and the highest industry buy back guarantee, Goldco has set the standard for buying precious metals.
Goldco is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau and Triple A by Business Consumer Alliance.
To learn more, visit goldco.com.
