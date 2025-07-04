From The Shower Head Store to HammerHead™: A New Era of All-Metal Bathroom Fixtures

HammerHead™ represents not just the products we build, but the values we believe in: durability, trust, and putting customers first. Post this

Out with the Cheap Plastic, In with the High-Quality Metal

Frustrated by flimsy plastic parts, customer complaints, and warranty issues, founder Justin Ball took matters into his own hands. That meant developing his own line of premium, all-metal products engineered for durability and performance. Thus, HammerHead Showers® was born.

What started with a single metal handheld shower head has grown into a trusted brand recognized for quality craftsmanship and long-term reliability. As more customers chose HammerHead Showers® over third-party products, the company gradually phased out all other brands to focus 100% on its own.

One Name, One Brand: HammerHead™

Now, the brand is updating its look and expanding its vision. HammerHead Showers® is becoming simply HammerHead™, a name that reflects the company's broader vision: to go beyond the shower and offer all-metal bathroom fixtures from the ground up.

Faucets and additional fixture categories are in development, marking the beginning of an exciting expansion into the full bathroom. What won't change? The brand's dedication to all-metal construction, exceptional support, and a Limited Lifetime Warranty.

While the company name and look—including a refreshed logo and website design—are changing, the domain will remain theshowerheadstore.com for now. Customers can expect the same great products, same expert support team, and the same promise: No plastic. No gimmicks. Just solid metal that lasts.

A Word from the Founder

"This evolution has been years in the making," said Justin Ball, founder of HammerHead™. "We started out selling other brands, but quickly realized that to truly serve our customers, we had to make something better ourselves. HammerHead™ represents not just the products we build, but the values we believe in: durability, trust, and putting customers first."

About HammerHead™

HammerHead™ is the all-metal plumbing brand redefining quality in the bathroom. From premium shower heads to expanding lines of faucets and fixtures, HammerHead™ products are engineered for long-term performance and supported by world-class customer service. With a commitment to all-metal construction and a Limited Lifetime Warranty, HammerHead™ delivers confidence in every drop.

