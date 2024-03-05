From Tradition to Innovation: Kam Yen Jan Marks 100 Years with Special Celebration Event

From traditional Asian cuisine to global kitchens, boasting a century of history, Kam Yen Jan's acclaimed preserved meats elevate flavors, infusing dishes with a rich umami depth that transcends borders, tantalizing taste buds worldwide. Post this

As a trusted name in premium preserved meats, Kam Yen Jan proudly celebrates its 100th year in business. They are committed to producing authentic Lap Cheong and other high-quality preserved meats. All Kam Yen Jan products are crafted from non-frozen meat in a USDA-inspected, federal-registered meat plant, and are no MSG added.

Recent reinvestment into the facility demonstrates Kam Yen Jan's commitment to innovation and quality. Over the last 2-3 years, they have purchased new equipment to enhance their production processes and maintain the highest standards in their industry. Their dedication to food safety and quality is underlined by certification from SQF (Safe Quality Food) program.. The SQF certification is a rigorous and credible food safety and quality program recognized by retailers, brand owners, and food service providers worldwide. We operate under a HACCP (Hazard Analysis Critical Control Points) system, which demonstrates Kam Yen Jan's continued commitment to producing and trading safe foods. Thus, Kam Yen Jan's products are available in all major ethnic and mainstream supermarkets and exported to more than ten countries.

Kam Yen Jan's dedication to excellence is further evident in the details of their operations. In 2011, the company moved into its current 82,000 sqft. facility in Kent, WA, a strategic move to accommodate business growth and to accommodate 100 full-time employees. Their staff is exceptionally diverse, representing a wide range of ethnicities, creating a vibrant and inclusive workplace. The main production categories at Kam Yen Jan include Kam Yen Jan brand Sausage, Yangtze brand BBQ Pork, Kam Yen Jan brand pork strips, whole duck, and duck leg.

The influence of Lap Cheong and Chinese dried cured meats has extended beyond traditional Asian cuisine to become a staple in mainstream markets, even featuring on platforms like the Food Network. Kam Yen Jan's products have earned acclaim in the culinary world, with appearances on Bon Appétit, a prominent platform dedicated to recipes and culinary inspirations. Beyond Asian-centric dishes, Kam Yen Jan's preserved meats add an umami-rich depth of flavor to a wide range of dishes, from Carbonara and Frittatas to Pigs in a Blanket, Omelets, and even Turkey Stuffing.

At the press dinner, Kam Yen Jan joins Los Angeles-based food enthusiasts and media representatives on an exclusive culinary journey, showcasing the rich heritage and diverse uses of Lap Cheong and other preserved meats. This press dinner is more than just a celebration; it's an opportunity to discover the culinary excellence and versatility of Kam Yen Jan's products. Whether you're a seasoned chef or a culinary enthusiast, you'll find inspiration to create exceptional dishes.

Reflecting on Kam Yen Jan's impressive 100-year journey and the enduring allure of Lap Cheong, this special event is a testament to the flavors that have transcended centuries and continents, significantly influencing the culinary landscape. Our 100th-anniversary press dinner in Los Angeles celebrates the remarkable journey of Kam Yen Jan and the lasting legacy of Lap Cheong, showcasing the tastes that have shaped the world of culinary delights.

Kam Yen Jan has been a pioneer in crafting authentic Lap Cheong and preserved meats for a century. Their commitment to quality and tradition has made them a trusted name in kitchens worldwide. With a diverse product range, Kam Yen Jan continues to redefine the culinary landscape.

