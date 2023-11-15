From Tree Trimmings to Twinkling Lights, Transcend Into the Joy of the Holiday Season in Lehigh Valley, PA

"During the holiday season, Lehigh Valley is like stepping foot into a holiday wonderland where families can enjoy the dazzling lights, festive events, and endless shopping adventures," said Alex Michaels, President & CEO for Discover Lehigh Valley. Post this

"During the holiday season, Lehigh Valley is like stepping foot into a holiday wonderland where families can enjoy the dazzling lights, festive events, and endless shopping adventures," said Alex Michaels, President & CEO for Discover Lehigh Valley. "It's a treat each year to watch our visitors experience the magic that encaptures our city during the holidays and the warmth the community provides to create an unforgettable seasonal experience."

Unlock the holiday spirit with Discover Lehigh Valley's favorite winter wonders this holiday season:

Throughout the season, Allentown, Bethlehem, Easton, and the surrounding communities provide tons of merry moments and endless activities to celebrate. For a full look at all things happening in Lehigh Valley, visit DiscoverLehighValley.com and check out their helpful holiday guides including a holiday travel bucket list, a Christmas tree lighting schedule, and a Christmas tree finder.

For more things to do and follow @LehighValleyPa on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter.

About Discover Lehigh Valley:

Discover Lehigh Valley®, the official destination marketing organization of Pennsylvania's Lehigh and Northampton counties, is dedicated to driving economic growth and strengthening local pride through tourism to the region. Just 60 minutes north of Philadelphia and 90 minutes west of New York City, Lehigh Valley is home to must-see attractions and festivals, world-class sporting events, thrilling outdoor recreation, renowned colleges and universities, and historic sites including Bethlehem, a National Historic Landmark District and nominee on the U.S. Tentative List for World Heritage Designation. Many of America's favorite brands such as Crayola®, Peeps®, Mike & Ike®, Martin Guitars, Mack Trucks and Olympus reign from Lehigh Valley. Visit DiscoverLehighValley.com and follow @LehighValleyPa.

Media Contact

Laura Mackin, Discover Lehigh Valley, 2153506366, [email protected], https://www.discoverlehighvalley.com

SOURCE Discover Lehigh Valley