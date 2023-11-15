From Tree Trimmings to Twinkling Lights, Transcend Into the Joy of the Holiday Season in Lehigh Valley, PA

Unveil the enchantment of the holidays during Lehigh Valley's holiday happenings all winter long
LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 'Tis the season to unwrap the magic of the holidays in Lehigh Valley, PA, filled with activities to guarantee you 'snow' much fun. From the charming Easton Winter Village where you'll find the perfect gifts for everyone on your list, to carriage rides to admire the decorations that adorn the streets, your holiday itinerary will be merry and bright.
Discover Lehigh Valley®, a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting and driving tourism to Lehigh and Northampton counties, provides various holiday light displays and tree lightings to witness the region magically transform into a winter wonderland.
"During the holiday season, Lehigh Valley is like stepping foot into a holiday wonderland where families can enjoy the dazzling lights, festive events, and endless shopping adventures," said Alex Michaels, President & CEO for Discover Lehigh Valley. "It's a treat each year to watch our visitors experience the magic that encaptures our city during the holidays and the warmth the community provides to create an unforgettable seasonal experience."
Unlock the holiday spirit with Discover Lehigh Valley's favorite winter wonders this holiday season:
- Named Bethlehem on Christmas Eve in 1741, this quaint city in eastern Pennsylvania is also recognized as "Christmas City"! Travelers come from near and far to experience the magic of Christkindlmarkt in Lehigh Valley, PA. Watch performances, try delicious food or enjoy an evening ice skating!
- Shop 'til you drop at Easton Winter Village! Get the gifts you need without worrying about shipping hassles. The village is centered around the iconic Peace Candle which is dedicated to members currently serving in the Armed Forces–its lighting symbolizes the start of the holiday season.
- Experience Christmas City Village and Christmas Hut on Main Street where you can visit charming, holiday-themed wooden huts that are filled with unique holiday gift ideas. This event is free and open to the public!
- Candy Cane Lane at The Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley is presented by Green Acres Outdoor Living featuring cozy outdoor sheds, local products and crafts, along with twinkling lights and candy cane accents.
- Sit back and experience Christmas City on a trip back in time with a certified guide in period dress. The Bethlehem by Night Motorcoach Tour is a family-friendly activity that all will enjoy!
- The Lehigh Valley Zoo celebrates the most magical time of the year during the annual Winter Light Spectacular, running Friday, November 10, through Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Drive through your own winter wonderland – Lights In The Parkway offers a beautiful drive-through display that spans more than a mile. Witness an animated show featuring scenes from The Wizard of Oz, Cinderella, and other notable characters that have made this a popular tradition throughout Lehigh Valley for years.
- Trot through Bethlehem's downtown on a Horse-Drawn Carriage Ride. Pass historic landmarks in downtown North Bethlehem to see the sights, lights, and sounds of the season!
- Attend one of the many Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremonies-–throughout the holiday season, Allentown, Bethlehem, Easton, and the surrounding communities glow with trees decked out in lights and seasonal decor.
- Make your way over to Koziar's Christmas Village and be dazzled by its unlimited offerings. Indulge in hot chocolate, popcorn, candy canes, and more!
- It's music to everyone's ears! The Christmas City Follies are back featuring a dash of music, a pinch of peppermint, and just a smidge of festive hijinx.
- Enjoy a holiday classic, The Christmas Carol, on Civic stage for a 32nd year! The Civic Theatre of Allentown welcomes patrons to sing along to this classical Dickensian experience.
- PEEPSFEST®, the annual two-day New Year's Eve festival celebrating the whimsy and wonder of the PEEPS® Brand, is coming to town on December 30 & 31, 2023.
Throughout the season, Allentown, Bethlehem, Easton, and the surrounding communities provide tons of merry moments and endless activities to celebrate. For a full look at all things happening in Lehigh Valley, visit DiscoverLehighValley.com and check out their helpful holiday guides including a holiday travel bucket list, a Christmas tree lighting schedule, and a Christmas tree finder.
About Discover Lehigh Valley:
Discover Lehigh Valley®, the official destination marketing organization of Pennsylvania's Lehigh and Northampton counties, is dedicated to driving economic growth and strengthening local pride through tourism to the region. Just 60 minutes north of Philadelphia and 90 minutes west of New York City, Lehigh Valley is home to must-see attractions and festivals, world-class sporting events, thrilling outdoor recreation, renowned colleges and universities, and historic sites including Bethlehem, a National Historic Landmark District and nominee on the U.S. Tentative List for World Heritage Designation. Many of America's favorite brands such as Crayola®, Peeps®, Mike & Ike®, Martin Guitars, Mack Trucks and Olympus reign from Lehigh Valley. Visit DiscoverLehighValley.com and follow @LehighValleyPa.
