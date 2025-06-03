From Underground DJ to Psychedelic Therapist: Matt Xavier Releases First Comprehensive Guide to Therapeutic Music Curation

The Psychedelic DJ is a clearly written manual on how to approach the vital intersection between music and the psychedelic experience. Post this

"The essence of DJing—the intuitive ability to connect people through music—takes on a profound dimension in the context of psilocybin therapy," says Xavier. "Here, music becomes more than a medium for connection; it transforms into a vehicle for greater emotional resonance, enhanced spiritual insight, and profound inner healing."

The book offers music professionals and clinicians alike a structured system for:

Applying harmonic mixing and dynamic flow to session design

Reading a client's emotional state the way DJs read a dance floor

Creating client-specific playlists for therapeutic stages and intentions

Building a sustainable music library that honors artist compensation

For electronic music producers, the book opens new potential applications for their craft beyond entertainment. For clinicians, it provides technical expertise in sound design previously unavailable in therapeutic literature.

"A well-executed soundtrack amplifies transformation as the client navigates inner landscapes, offering emotional resonance and energetic guidance without imposing a narrative," Xavier explains. "The goal is to meet the client where they are in each phase of the psilocybin journey—onset, ascent, peak, descent, and landing—enhancing each stage with depth, immersion, and attunement."

"The Psychedelic DJ is a clearly written manual on how to approach the vital intersection between music and the psychedelic experience. One of the most powerful influences in a psychedelic journey is the music being played, and Xavier makes this clear. His passion for both fields shines through in his work. He skillfully presents the techniques of music curation and the overall arc of the psychedelic ceremony, offering well-established protocols and thoughtful suggestions for attuning sound to the client's inner experience," says Jahan Khamsehzadeh, PhD, author of The Psilocybin Connection: Psychedelics, the Transformation of Consciousness, and Evolution on the Planet—An Integral Approach.

"What distinguishes this book is its meticulously detailed description of the author's unique approach to psychedelic-assisted therapy. Highlighting his distinctive DJ-informed use of music—with an encyclopedic grasp of ambient/electronica and related genres—he provides a plethora of practical, psychologically and spiritually insightful guidelines for creating ideal conditions for efficacious healing journeys," says Steven J. Gelberg, author of Tuning In: Experiencing Music in Psychedelic States.

"As an ambient music creator, a DJ of more than 25 years, and an educator, diving into this book and seeing another obsessor's take on harnessing music, medicine, and the art and skill of mixing to create a powerful experience of transformation has been a true inspiration—an honest breath of fresh air and a reminder of why I do what I do. I believe this book will inspire many people to create and help each other heal—something this world is in dire need of," says Lacey IQ aka Inquiri, Los Angeles-based DJ and producer.

"The Psychedelic DJ is a timely and practical contribution that opens essential conversations around ethics, consent, and the role of tradition in transformative musical and psychedelic experiences, offering DJs and facilitators a thoughtful framework without being prescriptive," says Rick Bull aka Deepchild, Australian producer and DJ.

"Music connects. Psychedelics connect. Connection heals. Read this book, then put your headphones on and enjoy," says Julie Holland, MD, author of Ecstasy: The Complete Guide.

Xavier is releasing companion mixes on SoundCloud and will be featured on the podcast by the ambient-electronic label A Strangely Isolated Place demonstrating his four-stage protocol, offering both music professionals and therapists concrete examples of effective session design.

The Psychedelic DJ is now available online and through Amazon.

About Matt Xavier

Matt Xavier bridges two seemingly disparate worlds—electronic music and psychedelic therapy. His journey began in New York's early '90s rave scene, inspired by Brooklyn legends like Frankie Bones and Adam X before co-founding the pioneering psychedelic trance company Tsunami Productions. After establishing Railyard Recordings in 2007, he transitioned into clinical work, earning credentials in Gestalt therapy and addiction counseling. A 2015 reintroduction to psychedelics after a 15-year hiatus sparked a professional evolution, leading to extensive training in psychedelic-assisted therapy modalities. Drawing from three decades as a DJ and 15 years as a mental health counselor, Xavier developed Therapeutic DJing—a unique clinical approach that brings advanced music curation techniques into the heart of psychedelic healing.

The Psychedelic DJ is available now in paperback, hardcover, and digital, with companion DJ mix audio protocols accessible via QR codes printed inside the book.

Website: https://integratedpsychedelics.com

Instagram: @integratedpsychedelics

SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/mattxavier

