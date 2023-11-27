From Vanity Metrics to Valuable Insights: Unveil Your Marketing Impact, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Marketing, media and analytic experts will discuss how the industry is moving towards advanced solutions that provide comprehensive analysis, insights and visualizations. Post this

Join experts from Komodo Health, Bill Evans, Chief Brand Officer; Natalie Mancuso, Market Strategy and Innovation Lead, Digital; and Richard Greenburg, Senior Director, Analytics Consulting, for the live webinar on Monday, December 11, 2023, at 2 pm EST (11 am PST).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit From Vanity Metrics to Valuable Insights: Unveil Your Marketing Impact.

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks visit http://xtalks.com

For information about hosting a webinar visit http://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/

Media Contact

Vera Kovacevic, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, [email protected]

SOURCE Xtalks