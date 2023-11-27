From Vanity Metrics to Valuable Insights: Unveil Your Marketing Impact, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn about measuring and optimizing promotional strategies and tactics in the life sciences industry. Attendees will learn about assessing the impact of brand engagements on critical events in the treatment journey. The featured speakers will share insights into demonstrating marketing effectiveness and ROI to unlock revenue and growth.
TORONTO, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In this webinar, discover how showcasing brand impact and return on investment (ROI) is essential for market impact, informed decision-making and growth. Marketing teams need to demonstrate brand impact in order to prove ROI and drive continued investment in sales and marketing strategies. However, relying on simple vanity metrics prevents unlocking insights that inform smarter decision-making and providing a comprehensive perspective.
Marketing, media and analytic experts will discuss how the industry is moving towards advanced solutions that provide comprehensive analysis, insights and visualizations. In this webinar, attendees will learn how to access robust analytics to:
Measure and optimize promotional strategy and tactics
Assess the impact of brand engagements on critical events in the treatment journey
Demonstrate marketing effectiveness and ROI to unlock revenue and growth
Join this webinar to delve into advanced solutions for analyzing market and comprehensive brand impacts and discover revenue growth through data-driven marketing decisions.
Join experts from Komodo Health, Bill Evans, Chief Brand Officer; Natalie Mancuso, Market Strategy and Innovation Lead, Digital; and Richard Greenburg, Senior Director, Analytics Consulting, for the live webinar on Monday, December 11, 2023, at 2 pm EST (11 am PST).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit From Vanity Metrics to Valuable Insights: Unveil Your Marketing Impact.
Media Contact
Vera Kovacevic, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, [email protected]
SOURCE Xtalks
