From Wall Street to Bach to Rock: Franchisee Eric Philo Aims to Inspire the Next Generation of Music School Entrepreneurs

"Eric Philo was one of our first franchisees. He is dedicated, has an excellent rapport with his teams and has experienced great success in his schools' communities. Eric is a role model for potential new franchisees to emulate," said Brian Gross, President of Bach to Rock. Post this

"Eric Philo was one of our first franchisees. He is dedicated, has developed an excellent rapport with his teams and has experienced great success in his schools' communities. If there is a role model for potential new franchisees to emulate, Eric is at the top of our list," said Brian Gross, President of Bach to Rock.

Bach to Rock offers programs for students of all ages including individual and group lessons in piano, voice, guitar, drums and more; "Rock City" for preschoolers and "Rock and Roll" for toddlers; beginning piano "Kids n Keys" for children in grades K-2; and summer camps and birthday parties. Plus, students can get involved in a glee club or rock band. A unique program is Bach to Rock's Beat Refinery®, where students learn how to become DJs through practical and artistic training.

Bach to Rock – A Franchise Opportunity with Industry Stature

Bach to Rock has earned numerous accolades including being named: an Entrepreneur Magazine Top 500 Franchise consecutively for the last 10 years; a top 100 Franchise for 2021 by Franchise Gator; a number one franchise for Children's Enrichment Programs and a Top 150 Franchise for Veterans by Entrepreneur Magazine; and one of the 500 Powerhouse Brands by Franchise Times. To learn more about franchise ownership opportunities and veteran and franchise referral programs, contact Ralph Rillon, Vice President of Franchise Development, at 1-855-227-7570 or [email protected], or visit bachtorockfranchise.com.

About Bach to Rock: Changing the Way Students Learn Music

Bach to Rock is a modern music school for students of all ages, from early childhood through high school and beyond. Bach to Rock knows learning music should be fun, and students learn best when they play music they enjoy. The unique approach combines one-on-one instruction with group practice and performance. Weekly ensemble instruction and band formations lead to public concerts, Battle of the Bands and recording sessions in Bach to Rock's professional recording studios. Bach to Rock builds technique, fosters teamwork, and enhances self-esteem through private lessons, band instruction, and public performances.

Bach to Rock's Beat Refinery is the largest Serato certified DJ school in the United States and is one of only a handful of schools worldwide to offer the elite training developed by Serato. Serato, founded in 1999, is the premier provider of audio software to the DJ industry. The Serato certification ensures that select Bach to Rock DJ instructors have been trained and authorized to teach using Serato software and equipment.

Bach to Rock has instructed over 170,000 aspiring musicians since launching in 2007. The brand comprises 60 music schools, 48 of which are franchisee owned. Twenty-six of those schools are in Top Ten markets, ranked by population. Follow Bach to Rock on Facebook and on Instagram. For more information, visit bachtorock.com or call 1-877-227-8558.

Media Contact

Rebecca Hoover, Bach to Rock Music School, 540-288-7962, [email protected], www.bachtorock.com

Twitter

SOURCE Bach to Rock Music School; Bach to Rock Music School