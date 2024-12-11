From Wall Street to Bach to Rock: Franchisee Eric Philo Aims to Inspire the Next Generation of Music School Entrepreneurs

Bach to Rock, America's music school for students of all ages, today is releasing its newest franchisee profile, spotlighting Eric Philo, the owner of two Bach to Rock music schools in Nanuet, New York and Wyckoff, New Jersey. Eric's story from a career in investments to music school owner is one that he hopes will inspire others to pursue their dreams of entrepreneurship and follow their love of music.
BETHESDA, Md., Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bach to Rock, America's music school for students of all ages, today is releasing its newest franchisee profile, spotlighting Eric Philo, the owner of two Bach to Rock music schools in Nanuet, New York and Wyckoff, New Jersey. Eric's story from a career in investments to music school owner is one that he hopes will inspire others to pursue their dreams of entrepreneurship and follow their love of music. Eric is a self-taught musician and has his master's degree in business administration. In 2017, he combined his two passions into a united venture – Bach to Rock music school ownership.
Philo discovered Bach to Rock at a trade show in New York City in 2015. He was intrigued by the business model and strategic plan, which differentiated Bach to Rock from competitors and was supported with an aggressive marketing approach. "Bach to Rock struck me as an ideal investment opportunity which would combine my love of music with my business background, so I decided to get in on the ground floor of a growing franchise." Today, as the owner of two schools, Nanuet which opened in 2017 and Wyckoff in 2022, Philo has found the experience to be rewarding and fulfilling. "I believe Bach to Rock has the power to influence students' lives in many ways, like building confidence, learning a new skill, and helping make new friends. I hope my experience can inspire other potential franchisees to consider becoming a Bach to Rock school owner. It was an excellent choice for me, has enriched my life and it was a sound investment." To check out his complete profile, click here.
"Eric Philo was one of our first franchisees. He is dedicated, has developed an excellent rapport with his teams and has experienced great success in his schools' communities. If there is a role model for potential new franchisees to emulate, Eric is at the top of our list," said Brian Gross, President of Bach to Rock.
Bach to Rock offers programs for students of all ages including individual and group lessons in piano, voice, guitar, drums and more; "Rock City" for preschoolers and "Rock and Roll" for toddlers; beginning piano "Kids n Keys" for children in grades K-2; and summer camps and birthday parties. Plus, students can get involved in a glee club or rock band. A unique program is Bach to Rock's Beat Refinery®, where students learn how to become DJs through practical and artistic training.
Bach to Rock – A Franchise Opportunity with Industry Stature
Bach to Rock has earned numerous accolades including being named: an Entrepreneur Magazine Top 500 Franchise consecutively for the last 10 years; a top 100 Franchise for 2021 by Franchise Gator; a number one franchise for Children's Enrichment Programs and a Top 150 Franchise for Veterans by Entrepreneur Magazine; and one of the 500 Powerhouse Brands by Franchise Times. To learn more about franchise ownership opportunities and veteran and franchise referral programs, contact Ralph Rillon, Vice President of Franchise Development, at 1-855-227-7570 or [email protected], or visit bachtorockfranchise.com.
About Bach to Rock: Changing the Way Students Learn Music
Bach to Rock is a modern music school for students of all ages, from early childhood through high school and beyond. Bach to Rock knows learning music should be fun, and students learn best when they play music they enjoy. The unique approach combines one-on-one instruction with group practice and performance. Weekly ensemble instruction and band formations lead to public concerts, Battle of the Bands and recording sessions in Bach to Rock's professional recording studios. Bach to Rock builds technique, fosters teamwork, and enhances self-esteem through private lessons, band instruction, and public performances.
Bach to Rock's Beat Refinery is the largest Serato certified DJ school in the United States and is one of only a handful of schools worldwide to offer the elite training developed by Serato. Serato, founded in 1999, is the premier provider of audio software to the DJ industry. The Serato certification ensures that select Bach to Rock DJ instructors have been trained and authorized to teach using Serato software and equipment.
Bach to Rock has instructed over 170,000 aspiring musicians since launching in 2007. The brand comprises 60 music schools, 48 of which are franchisee owned. Twenty-six of those schools are in Top Ten markets, ranked by population. Follow Bach to Rock on Facebook and on Instagram. For more information, visit bachtorock.com or call 1-877-227-8558.
