From YouTube Therapists to Retail Shelves: BOB AND BRAD Launch Eye Massager in 456 U.S. Walmart Stores to Bring Eye Strain Relief Nationwide

Bob and Brad, a trusted wellness brand with over 60 years of experience, announce the nationwide launch of their EYEEASE Eye Massager at 456 Walmart locations. Designed to address dry eye and eye strain affecting 50 million Americans, the device uses advanced heat and compression therapy.

WINONA, Minn., March 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bob and Brad, the renowned physical therapy brand with over 60 years of combined experience and 5 millions of followers on YouTube, announces the nationwide retail launch of their innovative EYEEASE Eye Massager. The cutting-edge device is now available in 456 Walmart retail locations across the United States for the accessible price of $44.96.

Building on the success of the EyeOasis 2 on Amazon, Bob and Brad are now bringing their innovative eye massager to retail locations, allowing customers to experience its benefits firsthand. The EYEEASE is designed to combat the growing issue of dry eyes, which affects nearly 50 million Americans, by providing targeted heat and compression therapy.

"We've seen firsthand the increasing prevalence of eye strain and its impact on daily life," said Brad Heinick, co-founders of the brand. "By launching the EYEEASE in Walmart retail stores, we're making it easier for people to access the relief they need and experience the benefits of our technology."

The EYEEASE utilizes advanced heat and compression technology to gently stimulate pressure points around the eyes, improving circulation and providing relief from discomfort. The built-in heating pads offer two adjustable heat levels (104℉-113℉), the optimal range for alleviating eye fatigue and dryness.

"Our goal is to help 100 million people alleviate pain and achieve greater physical comfort," added Brad Heinick. "This nationwide launch in Walmart is a crucial step in that journey. We are confident that the EYEEASE will become a staple for those seeking relief from eye strain and a moment of relaxation in their busy lives."

Bob and Brad, known for their popular massage gun and their YouTube channel with over 5 million followers, have been featured in prominent publications such as Forbes, CNN, and Men's Health Magazine. Their commitment to providing high-quality, effective at-home treatment devices has made them a trusted name in the wellness industry.

With the EYEEASE now in Walmart stores, customers across the U.S. can experience the benefits of this advanced eye massager firsthand. This expansion aligns with BOB AND BRAD's ongoing mission to help 100 million people alleviate pain and achieve greater physical comfort.

For more information on the EYEEASE and to find a Walmart retail location near you, visit https://www.bobandbrad.com/walmart.

Media Contact

Bob and Brad, B&B Innovation LLC, 1 (612) 567-3035, [email protected], https://www.bobandbrad.com

SOURCE Bob and Brad