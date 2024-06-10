From Zero Gravity to Everyday Use: Fisher Space Pen Celebrates Iconic Writing Tool on National Ballpoint Pen Day

"We are thrilled to celebrate National Ballpoint Pen Day by featuring the Fisher Space Pen, a symbol of innovation and American ingenuity," said Matt Fisher, Vice President of Fisher Space Pen Co. Post this

"We are thrilled to celebrate National Ballpoint Pen Day by featuring the Fisher Space Pen, a symbol of innovation and American ingenuity," said Matt Fisher, Vice President of Fisher Space Pen Co. "Our pens have been part of some historic moments, from signing important documents to marking milestones in space exploration. They embody the spirit of adventure and the relentless pursuit of progress. We're proud to help shine the spotlight on the writing innovation our grandfather, Paul C. Fisher, helped perfect."

Fisher Space Pen had a humble beginning in 1948 as Fisher Pen Company, a small business founded by inventor and pen manufacturer, Paul C. Fisher. Mass-produced pens at the time were often unreliable, and refills were frustrating to use due to leakage or overflowing ink.

"Our grandfather was a visionary, a pioneer in the pen industry, and a perfectionist. All he wanted to do was perfect the pen," Matt declared.

"The pen was working as a pen, but it needed improvement," said Paul Fisher. "It needed that extra touch and perfection and, being that my grandfather was a machinist, he was able to translate that experience to the ballpoint; he started making his own and tested it against other things in the market. You saw the flaws, like they leaked a lot or globbed, or they didn't write smoothly, so he recreated it in his own way with his knowledge and expertise."

In 1953, Paul Fisher transformed the pen industry by creating the Universal Refill Cartridge. His invention solved the problems of refills and made using and maintaining ballpoint pens easier and more convenient than ever. Finally, people no longer had to purchase and carry multiple-sized cartridges for their ballpoint pens from different companies anymore.

However, Fisher's vision and pursuit of all-around American ballpoint pens did not stop there. In 1966, Fisher invented and patented the Sealed and Pressurized Fisher Space Pen Ink Cartridge for the original AG7 Anti-Gravity Pen.

Although Fisher Space Pen's presence in the American public has been significant in a multitude of ways, its involvement in space travel makes its history and products even more fascinating. Space Pen's legacy continues to reach new heights today, 56 years after The Original Astronaut Space Pen debuted on the 1968 Apollo 7 space mission. Along with its continued partnership with NASA, Fisher Space Pen now has space partnerships with Axiom Space and Blue Origin offering customized pens for their missions, crew members, fans, and upcoming commercial space ventures.

Since its conception, Fisher Space Pen has been the industry leader in producing writing instruments beloved by millions of Americans. Reflective of America's enthusiasm for the Fisher Space Pen, it was featured in an episode of the hit comedy "Seinfeld." Furthermore, it is part of the permanent collection at the New York Museum of Modern Art, representing the highest industry standard that excels in practicality and design.

About Fisher Space Pen: Fisher Space Pen Co. is a 76-year-old American manufacturer of ballpoint pens, with the notable distinction of being the only ballpoint pen used on every crewed flight into space since 1968's Apollo 7 and most recently with Space X. While pressurized technology made it possible for NASA's astronauts to write in space, it also provided writing capabilities in all weather, underwater, over oil and grease, and from -30 to +250 degrees Fahrenheit. These pens are the perfect tool for trade professionals, first responders, military personnel, rugged outdoor enthusiasts, trekkers, backpackers, industrial manufacturers, underwater divers, and anyone who values a pen that doesn't fail. For more information, please visit The Fisher Space Pen Story.

