From Zurich to Silicon Valley: New Swiss Podcast Reveals the Real Stories Behind AI Startups, Scaleups, and Global Tech Momentum

"Behind every Swiss AI success story is a founder, a risk, a turning point. With AI TALK, we're giving global audiences a seat at the table—to learn from these journeys, to be inspired by them, and to see what's really happening here in Switzerland." Stephan Lendi

Inside the Swiss AI Engine – Told by the People Building It

Switzerland is home to more than precision engineering and global stability—it's also producing a generation of AI pioneers building world-class companies. AI TALK offers global audiences insider access to this ecosystem through real, candid conversations that go beyond tech hype and dig into the lived experiences of those driving innovation forward.

Season 1 explores questions like: What does it take to launch a scalable AI company in Switzerland? How do Swiss founders break into global markets? What are the unique challenges and advantages of growing from ETH labs to Series B? Guests bring a mix of startup grit, academic excellence, and business insight.

Confirmed guests include:

Robert MacKenzie, former CPO & CTO of ANYbotics (Digital Economy Award winner – "Next Global Hot Thing")

Michael Wegmüller, Co-Founder of Artifact (DEA winner – "Innovation of the Year")

Nimrod Malinas, CEO of Robonnement (DEA winner – "Digital Excellence Commercial")

Thomas Dübendorfer, President of SICTIC, one of Switzerland's most active angel investor networks

Markus Danhel, AI and data leader at IBM Switzerland

Swiss Startups with Global Reach

Switzerland is rapidly emerging as a strategic launchpad for AI companies with international ambition. Startups such as Scandit (computer vision), MindMaze (neurotechnology), ANYbotics (robotics), Inspify (AI in luxury retail), and Teralytics (mobility analytics) have successfully expanded into the U.S., Asia, and beyond—often with investors from Silicon Valley behind them.

Their recipe for success? World-class research institutions like ETH Zurich and EPFL, a culture of long-term thinking and technical precision, and regulatory stability that inspires trust—particularly important in healthcare, robotics, and enterprise AI. AI TALK brings these journeys to life through raw founder stories and cross-sector insights.

Strategic Support from Switzerland's Innovation Leaders

The podcast is backed by Innovation Zurich, a program of the Economic Development Office of the Canton of Zurich. "AI TALK gives a voice to Swiss AI pioneers and connects their achievements to international audiences. It strengthens Zurich's position as a hub for impactful innovation," says Markus Müller, Co-Head of Economic Development. "This podcast helps global stakeholders see not just what's being built here—but why it matters."

Why Investors and Global Decision-Makers Should Tune In

Switzerland is consistently ranked among the most innovative nations on the planet. But what sets it apart today is its ability to translate research into trusted, deployable, and exportable AI technologies—especially in fields where precision, ethics, and resilience matter.

AI TALK gives investors, founders, policymakers, and corporate innovators a curated, authentic window into that world. It's a platform to discover emerging ventures, strategic insights, and the people making Switzerland a serious contender in the global AI race.

On Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/3UvQ6fYeNbPQ3ZGPiFUnAd

On Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ch/podcast/ai-talk-the-ai-landscape-in-switzerland/id1812970186?l=en-GB

Website: www.aipodcast.ch

Media Contact

Stephan Lendi, Newbury Media & Communications GmbH, 41 438440677, [email protected], www.aipodcst.ch

