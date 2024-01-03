Front Desk Supply is Supporting Universities With Critical ID Card Supplies as 2024 Enrollment Numbers Likely to Soar Based on Applicant Data

San Diego-based hospitality and campus supplier has analyzed CommonApp.org data and expects universities to need more supplies in the upcoming school year with rising student totals
SAN DIEGO, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Front Desk Supply, a leading hospitality and campus supplier based in San Diego, CA, has analyzed recently published data by CommonApp, and the company forecasts a growing need for key student and staff access supplies like ID Cards in 2024.
"The college ID has evolved since the days of students only using it a few times a year while registering, checking out books from the library, and attending a sporting event. Today, students rely on their college ID card for everyday activities like on-campus building access or to make purchases," says Mark Zisek, Front Desk Supply Director of Commercial Operations. "Of course, with today's frequency of use, we encounter more misplaced and damaged ID cards that need to be replaced over the school year."
Front Desk Supply is a partner across many industries, including boutique hotels and resorts, casinos, cruise ships, higher education, and more. The company serves essential supplies like RFID or magnetic stripe cards for access or identification, stationery, pens, and other branded products.
And it looks like there will be universities and a lot more of their students who will need those supplies. CommonApp.org data release in late 2023 reported that more than 836,000 distinct first-year students applied to enroll in college in the 2024-2025 school year. This is a 41% increase from the pre-pandemic levels of more than 592,000.
"We've seen data that more young adults are applying for college again, and this means additional resources will be needed for those incoming students," Zisek added. Many universities have been operating on reduced levels of supplies since the pandemic as virtual classes kept many students at home or in the dorms, but now these numbers indicate the return of vibrant campuses across the country."
To help higher education administrators offset the costs or rising enrollment numbers, Front Desk Supply is offering campus staff a $50 discount on all orders $500 or more for the month of January, when they use the code JANUARYDEAL24.
About Front Desk Supply
Front Desk Supply has over 50 years of Sales, Marketing and Advertising, and Operations experience, along with the wealth of knowledge that comes from producing millions of products for thousands of hotels in the hospitality industry.
Their focus on building customer relationships is ingrained in all employees. Putting the customer first and offering a unique perspective to any situation is a hallmark of Front Desk Supply. Front Desk Supply excels in providing multiple complementary products – it makes for a one-stop shopping experience for customers and ensures messaging flows consistently across products. They expertly offer recommendations that make good business sense.
Front Desk Supply: Making hotels more profitable and their guests' stays more memorable®.
