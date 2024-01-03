Front Desk Supply is Supporting Universities With Critical ID Card Supplies as 2024 Enrollment Numbers Likely to Soar Based on Applicant Data

Many universities have been operating on reduced levels of supplies since the pandemic as virtual classes kept many students at home or in the dorms, but now these numbers indicate the return of vibrant campuses across the country. Mark Zisek, Front Desk Supply Post this

Front Desk Supply is a partner across many industries, including boutique hotels and resorts, casinos, cruise ships, higher education, and more. The company serves essential supplies like RFID or magnetic stripe cards for access or identification, stationery, pens, and other branded products.

And it looks like there will be universities and a lot more of their students who will need those supplies. CommonApp.org data release in late 2023 reported that more than 836,000 distinct first-year students applied to enroll in college in the 2024-2025 school year. This is a 41% increase from the pre-pandemic levels of more than 592,000.

"We've seen data that more young adults are applying for college again, and this means additional resources will be needed for those incoming students," Zisek added. Many universities have been operating on reduced levels of supplies since the pandemic as virtual classes kept many students at home or in the dorms, but now these numbers indicate the return of vibrant campuses across the country."

To help higher education administrators offset the costs or rising enrollment numbers, Front Desk Supply is offering campus staff a $50 discount on all orders $500 or more for the month of January, when they use the code JANUARYDEAL24.

Front Desk Supply is an industry leader in hospitality and branded supplies, offering a wide variety of items, including key cards, key card holders, valet tags, hotel signs and concierge tags.

About Front Desk Supply

Front Desk Supply has over 50 years of Sales, Marketing and Advertising, and Operations experience, along with the wealth of knowledge that comes from producing millions of products for thousands of hotels in the hospitality industry.

Their focus on building customer relationships is ingrained in all employees. Putting the customer first and offering a unique perspective to any situation is a hallmark of Front Desk Supply. Front Desk Supply excels in providing multiple complementary products – it makes for a one-stop shopping experience for customers and ensures messaging flows consistently across products. They expertly offer recommendations that make good business sense.

Front Desk Supply: Making hotels more profitable and their guests' stays more memorable®.

