Front Desk Supply Sees Increased Inquiries for Luggage and Valet Tags as Hotels Prepare for Hectic Holiday Travel Season

San Diego-based hotel supplier sees that hotels are honing in on actionable solutions as travel demand is expected to soar this holiday season

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Front Desk Supply, a leading hotel and hospitality supplier based in San Diego, CA, reports increased sales inquiries for travel management tools, including luggage and valet tags, as the holiday season approaches and Americans begin to shuffle across the country to their destinations in crowded conditions.

"Travelling has rebounded, and the holidays are likely to put a strain on an already stressed system," says Mark Zisek, Director of Commercial Operations for Front Desk Supply. "Since stress is increased during travel, hotels will want to ensure that guests don't have to carry that stress into their hotel stay."

As more travelers arrive at their destinations early and check out late, they will be using in-house concierge services, and valet parking could see overflow congestion at some properties.

"Many of the concierge and valet services are automated to help ease the burden, but at the end of the day, the tag on the bag or on the key ring is critical to getting your guests in and out of your property quickly," Zisek added. "Nobody wants a beautiful stay book-ended by a bad arrival or departure from the property. With proper tagging, hospitality teams can service guests quicker."

As many properties stepped up their customer service and concierge service, providing optimal service and the beginning and ending of each stay is imperative, and one frustrating experience to avoid is long lines recovering bags or cars in a timely manner.

"Staying organized in all areas, both inside and outside of the hotel, is crucial to maintaining guest satisfaction, and front desk managers are recognizing this by adding more of these baggage and valet items to their reorders before the holiday crush.

To support hoteliers and managers with luggage and valet tagging as they enter a busy holiday travel season, Front Desk Supply is offering a $50 discount on orders of 3,000 or more customized tags.

Front Desk Supply is an industry leader in hospitality supplies, offering a wide variety of items, including key cards, key card holders, valet tags, hotel signs and concierge tags.

About Front Desk Supply

Front Desk Supply has over 50 years of Sales, Marketing and Advertising, and Operations experience, along with the wealth of knowledge that comes from producing millions of products for thousands of hotels in the hospitality industry.

Their focus on building customer relationships is ingrained in all employees. Putting the customer first and offering a unique perspective to any situation is a hallmark of Front Desk Supply. Front Desk Supply excels in providing multiple complementary products – it makes for a one-stop shopping experience for customers and ensures messaging flows consistently across products. They expertly offer recommendations that make good business sense.

Front Desk Supply: Making hotels more profitable and their guests' stays more memorable®.

