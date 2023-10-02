Front Desk Supply Sees Spike in Hotel Supply Sales through e-Commerce Site as the Hospitality Industry Faces Nationwide Staffing Shortages

San Diego-based hotel supplier observes that U.S. hotels are seeking fast solutions as they head into the busy holiday travel season, burdened with the added difficulty of a labor shortage

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Front Desk Supply, a leading hotel and hospitality supplier based in San Diego, CA, reports a surprising increase in orders for essential supplies like hotel key cards, key card holders, signs, notepads, pens, and identification badges coming through their commerce site, https://shop.frontdesksupply.com which offers many generic products, as well as hotelsupplyhq.com which shows the full breadth of the Front Desk Supply Product line. Ready-made supplies offer easy ordering with ongoing, nationwide staffing shortages in the hospitality industry and can be used while waiting for popular custom supplies

"The ordering process for many hotel managers is becoming very refined. They are laser-focused on choosing which supplies are 'must-enhance' and 'must-customize' and which can be ready-made," says Front Desk Supply Director of Commercial Operations Mark Zisek. "This determination helps them use their budget more wisely and make their supply reorders more streamlined, especially for goods they can order with a few clicks."

Many of the staffing issues in the hotel industry started years ago during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic when 70% of hospitality jobs were cut or placed on extended leave. This has decreased the time front desk managers have to order supplies between audits and interactions with guests.

"For some of the lower-priority supplies, Hotel managers are looking to get what they need and to have it delivered fast so they can move on to the next thing," says Zisek.

According to the American Hotel and Lodging Association, 87% of surveyed U.S. hotels are still facing staffing issues.

"I recently read a story out of Nashville where hotel guests ran their hotel when the staff failed to show up for work," comments Zisek, referencing a viral incident in which three guests were forced to step in and help other hotel guests due to staffing shortages. "Obviously, we would like guests to remain just that — as guests. But this situation demonstrates the impact many hotels are feeling."

"Our e-commerce sites are made for times like these, where hotel managers can get beautiful, high-quality supplies they need quickly," continues Zisek. "For the special supplies that require purposeful design and customization, they can continue to meet one-on-one with our team to guide them toward developing the perfect hotel products."

To support hoteliers and managers during the staffing shortages as they enter a busy holiday travel season, Front Desk Supply is offering a $50 discount on all orders on hotelsupplyhq.com over $400 for the month of October.

