Front Desk Supply Sees Spike in Supply Sales from Hospitality Managers Wanting to Customize their Guests' Experience Heading Into the Holiday Travel Periods

Many of Front Desk Supply's partners are also seeking elements for corporate bookings, which are growing in popularity. Hotels are seeking items to deliver a greater one-time experience to larger audiences. Popular supplies that front desk managers and hoteliers are customizing include key cards, key folders, signs, pens, and stationery. Additionally, many hotels and boutiques are seeking limited-edition, holiday themed products to meet the holiday crush.

"When the holidays arrive, the need for a five-star experience intensifies for hotel properties, and we partner with them and serve as their trusted advisor with a full suite of supplies to ensure that five-star experience is delivered," says Zisek.

To support hoteliers and managers, Front Desk Supply is offering a $50 discount on all orders of $500 or more for the month of September.

Front Desk Supply is an industry leader in hospitality supplies, offering a wide variety of items, including key cards, key card holders, valet tags, hotel signs and concierge tags.

About Front Desk Supply

Front Desk Supply has over 50 years of Sales, Marketing and Advertising, and Operations experience, along with the wealth of knowledge that comes from producing millions of products for thousands of hotels in the hospitality industry.

Their focus on building customer relationships is ingrained in all employees. Putting the customer first and offering a unique perspective to any situation is a hallmark of Front Desk Supply. Front Desk Supply excels in providing a wide selection of customizable products – it makes for a one-stop shopping experience for customers and ensures messaging flows consistently across products. They expertly offer recommendations that make good business sense.

Front Desk Supply: Making hotels more profitable and their guests' stays more memorable®.

