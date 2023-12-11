Front Desk Supply Sees Strong Q4 Sales on Hotel Supply Customization Orders in 2024

"Our number one priority in the hospitality industry is providing a memorable experience, and customized or unique products at a property combined with excellent service bring people back." Front Desk Supply Director of Commercial Operations Mark Zisek Post this

The American Hotel and Lodging Association (AHLA) released survey data in mid-November, and it reflected a 31% year-over-year increase in leisure travel through the new year. AHLA's business travel data showed a staggering 59% year-over-year increase. Hotel operators hope the strong seasonal travel extends well into January and February.

HotelSupplyHQ.com offers customizable products beyond the essentials, like key cards and key card sleeves, aiming to impress travelers visiting for specific events - both leisure and business. Items like customized single and double-sided garden banners can provide proper branding for any experience, and client partners work with the Front Desk Supply design team on detailed, brand-consistent customizations. Other signage that's popular for dressing up the grounds are customized neon and LED signs, which can illuminate specific areas of the property, inside and out.

"Regardless of why someone is traveling, that guest will almost always have a better stay when the atmosphere in the room and around the hotel common areas is vibrant and fun," says Zisek. "Our number one priority in the hospitality industry is providing a memorable experience, and customized or unique products at a property combined with excellent service bring people back."

Business travelers also value opening up a hotel room closet to hang their professional attire and find items like laundry bags and wood hangers.

"The cost of a hanger with a hotel logo is relatively inexpensive, but the value of that labeled hangar sitting in the closet of a guest's home for years is priceless. It's quite amazing how seemingly typical supplies like a hanger, hotel pen or notepad can leave a lasting mark of satisfaction and branding on a former guest's mind. This can lead to more repeat visits," added Zisek.

Front Desk Supply is an industry leader in hospitality supplies, offering a wide variety of items, including key cards, key card holders, valet tags, hotel signs and concierge tags.

