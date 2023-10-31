Front Line Medical Technologies Announces the Release of First Real-World Data of the COBRA-OS® for Postpartum Hemorrhage

"Helping mothers survive high-risk deliveries is a major focus of our company with the innovative COBRA-OS®," said Front Line co-founder Adam Power, MD, a practicing vascular surgeon. Post this

"This real-world, non-industry sponsored data showed significant reductions in blood loss and transfusion requirements in one study and was helpful when used in a selective hemorrhage control strategy in the other," stated co-founder and CEO Asha Parekh, PhD. "In addition, one of the studies demonstrated the utility of the COBRA-OS® for intermittent and partial REBOA applications as well."

The Pan-American Society for the Placenta Accreta Spectrum meeting is typically held in October, which coincides with Accreta Awareness Month (AAM). AAM encourages patients, survivors, medical professionals and public health advocates to spread the word about increased rates and risk factors associated with placenta accreta. At this year's meeting, the COBRA-OS® was featured in a hands-on workshop led by Dr Adam Power, who is also the chief medical officer of Front Line. The conference was attended by high-risk obstetrical specialists from across North America.

"Postpartum hemorrhage is a tragically underrecognized global health crisis," Dr Parekh continues. "For the many mothers who suffer from these devastating complications, this positive data helps us to spread the word about innovative solutions for some of the world's biggest health problems".

For more information on the Pan-American Society for the Placenta Accreta Spectrum, please visit https://www.passquared.org/ and for more information on Accreta Awareness Month, please visit the National Accreta Foundation at https://www.preventaccreta.org/

The COBRA-OS® gained FDA clearance and Health Canada approval in 2021 and the company is also pursuing clearance in Europe and other countries around the world.

About Front Line Medical Technologies: Front Line Medical Technologies is a Canadian medical device company based in London, Ontario. Front Line is led by a unique team who are passionate about lowering the barriers to bleeding control and resuscitation worldwide. For more information about Front Line and the COBRA-OS® visit FrontLineMedTech.com

