Front Line Medical Technologies Secures NSN Number for COBRA-OS®, Enhancing Military Medical Response Capabilities

Dr. Asha Parekh, CEO of Front Line Medical Technologies, expressed her enthusiasm for this milestone: "Obtaining the NSN number for COBRA-OS® is a testament to our commitment to supporting military medical personnel with the best tools possible. This designation will streamline the procurement process for defense organizations globally, ensuring that our device can be more readily available where it is needed most." Dr. Adam Power, Chief Medical Officer, also commented on the importance of this development: "The COBRA-OS® is designed with the realities of military medicine in mind. Its simplicity, rapid deployment, and effectiveness in high-pressure situations align perfectly with the needs of military groups around the world. This NSN number is a crucial step in bringing our technology to the forefront of military trauma care."

Front Line will be participating in the upcoming OpMed 2024 Conference in San Antonio, Texas, on March 25-26. This premier event, dedicated to operational medicine and advancements in military healthcare, provides an unparalleled opportunity for Front Line to showcase its innovative COBRA-OS® device to a discerning audience of military medical professionals. The team is eager to engage with experts in the field, share insights, and demonstrate how the COBRA-OS® can revolutionize emergency trauma care in austere and combat environments.

Seema Gogna, Director of Products, added: "We are thrilled to reach this milestone and look forward to the opportunity to help critical military patients survive on the battlefield. The NSN number for COBRA-OS® will facilitate its integration into military medical systems, enhancing the capabilities of medical teams to provide immediate and effective care in the most challenging environments."

Front Line Medical Technologies is dedicated to continuing its work with military and defense partners to ensure that the COBRA-OS® becomes a staple in military medical care, contributing to the survival and recovery of service members facing traumatic injuries.

