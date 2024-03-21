Front Line Medical Technologies Secures NSN Number for COBRA-OS®, Enhancing Military Medical Response Capabilities

Front Line Medical Technologies announces granting of National Stock Number for groundbreaking COBRA-OS®, allowing easier procurement for military partners around the world
LONDON, ON, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Front Line Medical Technologies Inc., a leader in innovative medical devices for trauma care, is proud to announce that it has been granted a NATO/National Stock Number (NSN) for its groundbreaking COBRA-OS® (Control Of Bleeding, Resuscitation, Arterial Occlusion System). This significant achievement underscores the device's utility and cost-effectiveness in military medical situations, where rapid response and efficiency are paramount.
The COBRA-OS® is the smallest life-saving REBOA (Resuscitative Endovascular Balloon Occlusion of the Aorta) device currently available, with FDA clearance and Health Canada approval. Its low-profile design and ease of use make it particularly suitable for military applications, where it can be deployed quickly to control bleeding in critical situations, potentially saving lives on the battlefield.
Dr. Asha Parekh, CEO of Front Line Medical Technologies, expressed her enthusiasm for this milestone: "Obtaining the NSN number for COBRA-OS® is a testament to our commitment to supporting military medical personnel with the best tools possible. This designation will streamline the procurement process for defense organizations globally, ensuring that our device can be more readily available where it is needed most." Dr. Adam Power, Chief Medical Officer, also commented on the importance of this development: "The COBRA-OS® is designed with the realities of military medicine in mind. Its simplicity, rapid deployment, and effectiveness in high-pressure situations align perfectly with the needs of military groups around the world. This NSN number is a crucial step in bringing our technology to the forefront of military trauma care."
Front Line will be participating in the upcoming OpMed 2024 Conference in San Antonio, Texas, on March 25-26. This premier event, dedicated to operational medicine and advancements in military healthcare, provides an unparalleled opportunity for Front Line to showcase its innovative COBRA-OS® device to a discerning audience of military medical professionals. The team is eager to engage with experts in the field, share insights, and demonstrate how the COBRA-OS® can revolutionize emergency trauma care in austere and combat environments.
Seema Gogna, Director of Products, added: "We are thrilled to reach this milestone and look forward to the opportunity to help critical military patients survive on the battlefield. The NSN number for COBRA-OS® will facilitate its integration into military medical systems, enhancing the capabilities of medical teams to provide immediate and effective care in the most challenging environments."
Front Line Medical Technologies is dedicated to continuing its work with military and defense partners to ensure that the COBRA-OS® becomes a staple in military medical care, contributing to the survival and recovery of service members facing traumatic injuries.
For more information about the COBRA-OS™ and Front Line Medical Technologies, please visit our website or contact our support team.
Media Contact
Seema Gogna, Front Line Medical Technologies Inc, 1 (905) 251-4248, [email protected], www.frontlinemedtech.com
SOURCE Front Line Medical Technologies Inc
Share this article