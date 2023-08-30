Front Range Passenger Rail District automates bid distribution with the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System

The Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing is a critical tool to reach all corners of the industry. Tweet this

Not only does the Front Range Passenger Rail District now have access to an extensive vendor pool, which helps to enhance competition, they are able to boost productivity by saving time and effort without increasing distribution costs. The Front Range Passenger Rail District invites all current vendors not already registered on the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System to do so today by visiting http://www.bidnetdirect.com/colorado/ridethefrontrange. Registered vendors can access bids and view all pertinent information provided such as addendums and awards all in one convenient spot. In addition, vendors have the option to upgrade their service to receive daily email alerts with matching bid opportunities, as well as advance notices for expiring term contracts.

"We are excited to join our fellow local agencies by being a part of the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System," stated Chrissy Breit, Program Coordinator of the Front Range Passenger Rail District. "The Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing is a critical tool to reach all corners of the industry; using it for promotion is foundational to our procurement strategy."

Vendors may register on the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System: http://www.bidnetdirect.com/colorado/ridethefrontrange. Vendors may also contact Bidnet Direct's vendor support team at 800-835-4603 option 2 with any questions regarding registration or the bid system.

Other local Colorado and Wyoming government agencies looking to switch from a manual bid process, please contact Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System for a demonstration of the no-cost sourcing solution.

About the Front Range Passenger Rail District:

The Front Range Passenger Rail District (FRPRD) is a new special district created by the Colorado Legislature to study, design, construct, operate, and maintain a new passenger rail line that stretches from Pueblo to Fort Collins, and will include Wyoming and New Mexico in the future. FRPRD collaborates with a wide variety of stakeholders, from CDOT to RTD to the general public to local governments all along the Front Range.

About Bidnet Direct:

Bidnet Direct, powered by mdf commerce, is a sourcing solution of regional purchasing groups available at no cost to local government agencies throughout the country. Bidnet Direct runs regional purchasing groups, including the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System, across all 50 states that are used by over 1,600 local governments. To learn more and have your government agency gain better transparency and efficiency in purchasing, please visit https://www.bidnetdirect.com/buyers

Media Contact

Kim Cullen, Bidnet Direct, 800-835-4603, [email protected], www.bidnetdirect.com

SOURCE Front Range Passenger Rail District