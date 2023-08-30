Front Range Passenger Rail District automates bid distribution with the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System

The Front Range Passenger Rail District has joined the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System. Bidnet Direct's Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System helps local governments, such as the Front Range Passenger Rail District, post, distribute and manage RFPs, quotes, addendums and awards online.
DENVER, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Front Range Passenger Rail District has joined the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System. Bidnet Direct's Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System helps local governments, such as the Front Range Passenger Rail District, post, distribute and manage RFPs, quotes, addendums and awards online. The Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System provides notifications to registered vendors of new bids related to their industry, any addenda and award information from over 400 participating agencies from across Colorado and Wyoming. The Front Range Passenger Rail District invites all vendors to register online at http://www.bidnetdirect.com/colorado/ridethefrontrange.
As the Front Range Passenger Rail District decided to join the purchasing group in August 2023, they knew the needed to switch over to an automated purchasing process as many other agencies around them have already done so. The Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System helps to streamline the procurement process by providing a single, online location for managing and tracking all bid process activities.
Not only does the Front Range Passenger Rail District now have access to an extensive vendor pool, which helps to enhance competition, they are able to boost productivity by saving time and effort without increasing distribution costs. The Front Range Passenger Rail District invites all current vendors not already registered on the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System to do so today by visiting http://www.bidnetdirect.com/colorado/ridethefrontrange. Registered vendors can access bids and view all pertinent information provided such as addendums and awards all in one convenient spot. In addition, vendors have the option to upgrade their service to receive daily email alerts with matching bid opportunities, as well as advance notices for expiring term contracts.
"We are excited to join our fellow local agencies by being a part of the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System," stated Chrissy Breit, Program Coordinator of the Front Range Passenger Rail District. "The Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing is a critical tool to reach all corners of the industry; using it for promotion is foundational to our procurement strategy."
Vendors may register on the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System: http://www.bidnetdirect.com/colorado/ridethefrontrange. Vendors may also contact Bidnet Direct's vendor support team at 800-835-4603 option 2 with any questions regarding registration or the bid system.
Other local Colorado and Wyoming government agencies looking to switch from a manual bid process, please contact Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System for a demonstration of the no-cost sourcing solution.
About the Front Range Passenger Rail District:
The Front Range Passenger Rail District (FRPRD) is a new special district created by the Colorado Legislature to study, design, construct, operate, and maintain a new passenger rail line that stretches from Pueblo to Fort Collins, and will include Wyoming and New Mexico in the future. FRPRD collaborates with a wide variety of stakeholders, from CDOT to RTD to the general public to local governments all along the Front Range.
About Bidnet Direct:
Bidnet Direct, powered by mdf commerce, is a sourcing solution of regional purchasing groups available at no cost to local government agencies throughout the country. Bidnet Direct runs regional purchasing groups, including the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System, across all 50 states that are used by over 1,600 local governments. To learn more and have your government agency gain better transparency and efficiency in purchasing, please visit https://www.bidnetdirect.com/buyers
Media Contact
Kim Cullen, Bidnet Direct, 800-835-4603, [email protected], www.bidnetdirect.com
SOURCE Front Range Passenger Rail District
Share this article