Front Desk Supply, a leading hospitality supplier based in San Diego, CA, announced today two specials for hotels - the first is a free 25-pack of face shields with any PPE purchase of $400 or more, and the second is $45 off any new pen order. The special pricing can be found at https://www.frontdesksupply.com/september-2020/.

“As 2020 has been such an upside-down year. The hospitality industry is looking towards a big boom once Labor Day hits, which is the polar opposite of the typical slowdowns we’ve seen from past Septembers,” said Mark Zisek, Director of Commercial Operations, Front Desk Supply. “We have been working closely with hotel teams to identify the right supplies to provide the safest and most comfortable guest experience as we move into fall months,” Zisek added.

Front Desk Supply supplies millions of diverse hotel supplies, including key cards, key card holders, do not disturb signs, valet tags, concierge tags, parking permits, and luggage tags. New additions of personal protective equipment such as face masks, sneeze guards, signage, tamper-tape, and more to their product lineup has allowed them to become an industry leader for hotel supplies focused on safety and cleanliness in the wake of COVID-19.

The choice to include pens as a monthly special highlights Front Desk Supply’s finger on the pulse of opportunities to better the guest experience. Some hotels expressed worry that reusable notepads and pens in guest rooms as a health risk during these times; reframing the product as a gift can be a major opportunity to give guests a branded keepsake and position your hotel at top-of-mind long after they have checked out.

“Hotel guests want to feel confident that the property that they are visiting is ensuring that all safety protocols are not only met but exceeded,” said Zisek. “Branded pens are a simple way to go beyond guest expectations. Encouraging them to take a piece of their experience with them when they go gives them confidence that you are invested in the quality of their stay with you,” Zisek added.

Hotel supply purchasers can take advantage of the September specials by visiting the Front Desk Supply website at https://www.frontdesksupply.com/september-2020/.

About Front Desk Supply

Front Desk Supply has over 50 years of Sales, Marketing and Advertising, and Operations experience, along with the wealth of knowledge that comes from producing millions of products for thousands of hotels in the hospitality industry.

Their focus on building customer relationships gets ingrained in all employees. Putting the customer first and offering a unique perspective to any situation is a hallmark of Front Desk Supply. Front Desk Supply also excels when being able to provide multiple complementary products – it makes for a one-stop shopping experience for customers and ensures messaging flows consistently across products. They do our best to make recommendations that make good business sense.

Front Desk Supply: Making hotels more profitable and their guests’ stays more memorable.

Contact:

Mark Zisek

Front Desk Supply

mzisek@access-mktg.com

Phone: 858-699-4701 / Fax: 501-665-6489