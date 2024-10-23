Frontier Credit Union launches IDgo authentication service for its members

Frontier Credit Union members can now use IDgo for a more secure and simpler authentication experience.

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- IDgo is pleased to announce that Frontier Credit Union of Idaho Falls, Idaho is launching the IDgo authentication service to its members. IDgo leverages mobile devices and internet security technology to deliver a user authentication solution for all customer engagement channels that reduces the risk of fraudulent account takeover, improves operational efficiency and simplifies authentication experiences.

"At Frontier Credit Union, we are committed to providing our members with the highest level of security and convenience," said Matthew Rice Rice, VP of eServices at Frontier Credit Union. "The launch of IDgo represents a significant step forward in our efforts to enhance the member experience while safeguarding their personal information and accounts."

"We are delighted to welcome Frontier Credit Union as our newest customer," said Rocky Scales, CEO of IDgo. "We are pleased the Frontier team has validated the value of our service to enhance the services they can offer their members."

About IDgo

IDgo leverages mobile device and internet security technologies to deliver user authentication solutions for all consumer engagement channels that reduce the risk of fraudulent account takeover, improve operational efficiency and simplify authentication experiences. As a no-code/low-code and omnichannel solution that does not require a downloaded application, customers can deploy IDgo easily in any customer engagement channel without the need for extensive IT resources or integration programming. Visit www.idgo.io

About Frontier Credit Union

Frontier Credit Union is dedicated to enriching the lives of its members and communities by providing accessible and affordable financial solutions. Guided by its mission of Building Better Lives, the credit union offers a diverse array of products, including savings and checking accounts, loans, and investment services, tailored to meet the individual needs of its members. Visit www.frontiercreditunion.com

