Frontieras Appoints Jose Lopez as Chief Financial Officer to Lead IPO Readiness and Financial Growth

"Jose's appointment couldn't come at a more important time," said Matthew McKean, CEO and Co-Founder of Frontieras North America. "As we build momentum toward our IPO, Jose brings the precision, regulatory expertise, and institutional credibility to ensure we meet and exceed the financial and compliance standards required of a world-class public energy company."

In his role as CFO, Mr. Lopez will spearhead the financial structuring and compliance efforts necessary to prepare Frontieras for its upcoming public listing. His background includes leading IPOs, managing SEC filings (Forms 10-K, 10-Q, S-1), aligning accounting operations with FASB standards, and directing investor communications through earnings reporting cycles. His insights will be pivotal in overseeing Frontieras' internal controls, financial reporting frameworks, and external audit processes as the company transitions to the public markets.

"Frontieras stands apart in today's energy market," said Mr. Lopez. "The combination of industrial-scale profitability, zero-waste innovation, and a clear regulatory path forward is exactly what institutional investors are looking for. I am proud to join a team with such a strong operational foundation and vision, and I look forward to helping guide the company through a successful IPO and beyond."

This announcement builds upon a surge of recent milestones for Frontieras, including a $150 million equity commitment from GEM Global Yield LLC SCS and engineering advancements that have positioned the company to construct and commission its state-of-the-art Solid Carbon Fractionation facility. The company's patented FASForm™ process transforms coal and other carbonaceous materials into liquid fuels, hydrogen, fertilizers, and FASCarbon™ — a clean-burning solid fuel — without emissions, waste, or subsidy dependence.

With global patents covering 85% of coal-producing regions and offtake agreements in place, Frontieras is positioned to lead a profitable new era of energy independence. Mr. Lopez's leadership will help ensure the financial systems, SEC reporting mechanisms, and corporate governance practices are fully aligned with institutional standards as the company enters the public market.

Frontieras North America is revolutionizing coal utilization through FASForm™, a patented zero-waste Solid Carbon Fractionation (SCF) process that transforms hydrocarbons into clean, high-yield fuels, fertilizers, and industrial chemicals. Headquartered in Houston, Frontieras is executing a high-impact expansion plan to meet rising global energy demand through environmentally sound, economically superior solutions. The company is preparing for a public listing as it develops its flagship facility in West Virginia.

