Frontieras North America Closes on 183-Acre Site in West Virginia for $850M FASForm™ Facility

"We are excited to welcome Frontieras North America and its state-of-the-art project to Mason County. This investment demonstrates that West Virginia's workforce and business climate can attract world-class companies and investments," said Patrick Morrisey, governor of West Virginia. "Frontieras is completely aligned with our 50 by 50 energy plan and our red tape-cutting strategy. This terrific announcement for West Virginia will create so many high-paying jobs and economic growth."

Global Technology, Built in Appalachia

Frontieras' patent portfolio spans five continents and nine countries, covering more than 85% of the global coal market—making the company the world leader in coal reformation and beneficiation technology.

The Mason County site was selected over competing locations in Texas and Wyoming due to its logistical advantages, rich regional coal supply, and strong partnership with the State of West Virginia.

"West Virginia gave us every reason to build here—natural resources, world-class logistics, and a government that understands the importance of industrial growth," said Matthew McKean, CEO and Co-Founder of Frontieras North America. "This is exactly the kind of environment where breakthrough energy projects should be built."

Strategic Infrastructure

The 183-acre property has over one mile of river-frontage on the Ohio River, which will be developed for barge transport of coal feedstock and outbound refined products. One mile of Class I rail access via CSX allows nationwide and export movement of fuels, carbon, and fertilizer. The infrastructure also provides proximity to abundant regional coal reserves and skilled labor across Appalachia.

State Partnership & Shared Vision

Frontieras credits strong support and cooperation from Governor Patrick Morrisey and his administration as instrumental in enabling the company to move forward at speed.

"We've experienced nothing but clear alignment and constructive support from Governor Morrisey's office," said McKean. "Their willingness to help remove barriers, support industrial growth, and back energy innovation has been extraordinary."

"We are proud to align with the Governor's 50x50 vision to make West Virginia a top energy producer by 2050," McKean added. "This facility will be a major step in that direction, and we're eager to keep building from here."

Expansion Ahead

With the Mason County facility as its launchpad, Frontieras plans to expand operations across West Virginia and the Appalachian region, seeking co-location opportunities near existing infrastructure, mines, and industrial land.

"We're here to grow," said McKean. "Our goal is to bring investment, jobs, and clean industrial development to communities across the state, starting right here in Mason County."

About Frontieras North America

Frontieras is a clean hydrocarbon technology company commercializing FASForm™, a patented solid carbon fractionation process that redefines how coal is utilized, producing market-ready fuels, fertilizers, and industrial carbon with zero waste. With global patent protection and a commercialization roadmap focused on Appalachia, Frontieras is positioned to lead a modern energy revival from the coalfields of West Virginia.

Learn more at www.frontieras.com

