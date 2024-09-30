Frontieras North America Expands Breadth of Energy Yields with Production of Ammonium Sulfate Fertilizer

"Our ability to convert what would otherwise be hazardous waste and turn it into ammonium sulfate fertilizer illustrates the innovation that we are bringing to the coal and agriculture industry." Post this

"Today's announcement reinforces Frontieras' commitment to not only providing abundant, available and affordable energy but also contributing solutions to address the global food production crisis," said Matt McKean, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Frontieras. "Our ability to convert what would otherwise be hazardous waste and turn it into ammonium sulfate fertilizer illustrates the innovation that we are bringing to the coal and agriculture industry. Frontieras is at the forefront of changing coal's importance within today's society against a backdrop of a global population growth and shrinking arable land."

Frontieras' Solid Carbon Fractionation was created to isolate and capitalize on the energy held within coal. At the core of Frontieras' innovative approach is its FASForm™ plant, which uses a continuous thermal process to deconstruct solid hydrocarbons into a stream of commercially-viable energy products. By isolating key components like ammonia and sulfur, Frontieras' process produces sulfuric acid and ammonium sulfate fertilizer with zero waste emissions into air, water, or soil. This breakthrough not only minimizes environmental impact but also repurposes by-products to reduce the overall carbon footprint and add a significant revenue stream to every FASForm plant.

Frontieras' ammonium sulfate fertilizer addresses the dual challenge of improving crop yield and enhancing soil health. The fertilizer provides essential nitrogen and sulfur, which are crucial for crops like rice, cotton, and corn. The fertilizer also improves soil structure, allowing better root growth and nutrient uptake, ultimately increasing crop profitability and sustainability.

Joe Witherspoon, Frontieras' CTO and Co-Founder shared, "Frontieras is committed to addressing real-world problems through the deconstruction and processing of coal. Aligning the power held within coal to the needs of a growing population provides a sustainable, high-value solution that benefits both farmers and the environment."

Frontieras Taps Public Markets

Frontieras recently executed a Reg CF offering for investors to participate in a groundbreaking venture set to redefine the global coal industry. McKean commented, "Frontieras is working to deliver innovation to an industry that has been pivotal to the creation of modern-day society. Today's announcement is another reminder of the power that exists within every piece of coal."

Frontieras is commercializing its patented technology to transform coal into a thermal fuel that burns as clean as natural gas, while extracting valuable by-products like hydrogen, diesel, jet fuel, fertilizer, industrial chemicals, and more. Why invest in Frontieras?

Market Potential: The global market for energy and chemicals exceeds USD 2.1 trillion , encompassing sectors like diesel, hydrogen, jet fuel, and more.

, encompassing sectors like diesel, hydrogen, jet fuel, and more. Expansion Plan: The company is set to build a state-of-the-art facility in Mason County, West Virginia , with an investment of USD 850 million . This facility will create 200 full-time jobs and 2,000 construction jobs, boosting the local economy.

, with an investment of . This facility will create 200 full-time jobs and 2,000 construction jobs, boosting the local economy. Proven Track Record: With over USD 7 million raised from investors to date, Frontieras is already demonstrating strong investor confidence.

Additional information can be found at https://invest.frontieras.com/

About Frontieras North America

Frontieras North America is at the forefront of transforming the energy sector by developing innovative technologies that repurpose hydrocarbons for energy and agricultural solutions. Through its patented Solid Carbon Fractionation™ process, the company captures the energy elements of solid hydrocarbons, turning them into valuable commodities such as sulfuric acid and ammonium sulfate fertilizer. Frontieras is committed to delivering sustainable solutions that address critical global needs, including food, energy, clean water, and air. For more information on Frontieras North America and its groundbreaking technologies, visit www.frontieras.com.

Media Contact

Matthew McKean, Frontieras North America, 1 6025090950, [email protected], www.frontieras.com

William Cox, Frontieras North America, 1 2088636302, [email protected], www.Frontieras.com

