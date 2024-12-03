Frontieras North America Secures $150M Equity Commitment from Global Emerging Markets

"GEM's commitment in Frontieras represents a significant milestone for the company and an opportunity for every level of today's investment community." Post this

Production of 2.3 barrels of liquid fuels from each ton of coal processed.

Frontieras' closed-loop process produces over 20 million-standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd) of hydrogen, used to treat the diesel to Ultra-Low Sulfur Diesel (ULSD) finished fuel.

Production of FASCarbon™, a metallurgical coke that serves as an injection replacement carbon for steel manufacturing or fuel for coal-fired plants that burns hotter and cleaner, with lower emissions.

Production of sulfuric acid, a vital chemical commodity, and ammonium sulfate fertilizer, a high-value commodity, within the global agriculture market are two commodity products that result from Frontieras utilizing would-be waste products from Frontieras' Solid Carbon Fractionation process.

Today, Frontieras North America is an independent company that was formerly a subsidiary of Frontier Applied Sciences (FAS), a privately held entity formed in 2010. FAS holds patents on five continents that cover more than 3.7 billion people including the United States and Canada. Frontieras North America currently controls the licensing rights to the USA and Canada. Specifically, the West Virginia Frontieras' FASForm™ plant will process 7,500 tons of coal per day, or 2.7 million tons annually. This West Virginia facility will utilize approximately 0.5% of the United States' annual coal production.

The combination of GEM's equity commitment, Frontieras' signed offtake agreements and futures contracts, as well as the anticipated high margin to service debt ratios provides the foundation for Frontieras raising $850 million to complete its initial FASForm™ plant in West Virginia. Frontieras is currently raising retail investment via its Reg. CF offering, while continuing to entertain equity interest at the commercial level and directly. Frontieras' go-to-market finance strategy provides maximum flexibility to leverage structured finance and/or bond offerings to complete project funding.

"GEMs commitment in Frontieras represents a significant milestone for the company and an opportunity for every level of today's investment community," shared Matthew McKean, Frontieras CEO and Co-Founder. "The rapidly changing political landscape is shining a focus on the importance of energy and the capital markets are recalibrating their investment strategy toward the commodities and industrial technologies that support this necessity market. Frontieras is excited to align with GEM to bring abundant, available, and affordable energy to the market."

Market Opportunity

Frontieras' patented technology transforms coal and other hydrocarbons into a thermal fuel that burns as clean as natural gas, while extracting valuable by-products like hydrogen, diesel, jet fuel, fertilizer, industrial chemicals, and more.

Market Potential: The annual global market for energy and chemicals exceeds USD 2.1 trillion , encompassing sectors like diesel, hydrogen, jet fuel, and more.

, encompassing sectors like diesel, hydrogen, jet fuel, and more. Expansion Plan: The company is set to build a state-of-the-art facility in Mason County, West Virginia , with an investment of USD 850 million . This facility will create 200 full-time jobs and 2,000 construction jobs, boosting the local economy.

, with an investment of . This facility will create 200 full-time jobs and 2,000 construction jobs, boosting the local economy. Proven Track Record: With over USD 7 million raised from investors to date, Frontieras is already demonstrating strong investor confidence.

Additional information can be found at https://invest.frontieras.com/

About Global Emerging Markets (GEM):

GEM Global Yield LLC SCS ("GEM") is a $3.4 billion alternative investment group that manages a diverse set of investment vehicles focused on emerging markets across the world, having completed over 570 transactions in 70 countries. GEM's investment vehicles provide the group and its investors with a diversified portfolio of asset classes that span the global private investing spectrum. Each investment vehicle has a different degree of operational control, risk-adjusted return, and liquidity profile, providing GEM and its partners with exposure to Small-Mid Cap Management Buyouts, Private Investments in Public Equities (PIPE's) and select venture investments.

For more information, visit www.gemny.com

About Frontieras North America:

Frontieras North America is at the forefront of transforming the energy sector by developing innovative technologies that unlock the intrinsic value of abundant energy-rich resources, yielding hydrocarbons for energy and derivative products for chemical and agricultural uses. Through its patented FASForm™ Solid Carbon Fractionation process, the company splits off constituents of solid carbonaceous materials containing volatile compounds such as coal, turning them into valuable commodities such as sulfuric acid and ammonium sulfate fertilizer. Frontieras is committed to delivering sustainable solutions that address critical global needs, including food, energy, clean water, and air.

For more information on North America and its groundbreaking technologies, visit www.frontieras.com.

