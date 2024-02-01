Frontline Capital Partners Facilitates Strategic Merger Between Automated Systems Design, Inc (ASD) and Strong Systems International, Inc

Jim Bryja, Managing Partner at Frontline Capital Partners, stated, "We believe the combination of ASD and Strong Systems International will set new standards in the workplace technology and security integration space." Post this

Frontline Capital Partners, serving as an advisor to ASD, played a crucial role in bringing together ASD and Strong Systems International. The transaction underscores Frontline Capital Partners' commitment to bringing together strategically aligned companies that can work together to unlock the full economic power of the combined organizations.

The merger involves ASD taking strategic ownership of Strong Systems International, aligning their respective strengths to offer their clients an expanded range of services. Strong Systems International will continue its operations seamlessly under the ASD umbrella, ensuring continuity and enhanced support for existing and new customers.

ASD's CEO, Kevin Kiziah, expressed enthusiasm about the strategic addition, stating, "Strong Systems' business perfectly aligns ASD's long-term vision of growth and innovation. By incorporating the additional service capabilities within ASD, we will create a seamless and efficient customer experience that showcases our dedication to excellence."

Chris Verch, CEO of Strong Systems International, shared his excitement about the collaboration, "I am very excited for our team to join forces with ASD. Our cultural fit, complementary solution portfolio, and like-minded commitment to employees and customers will provide meaningful new opportunities for both."

Jeff Horowitz, Director of Acquisitions for RAF Equity, said of the transaction, "RAF is very pleased that one of its newest portfolio companies, Automated Systems Design, Inc., has moved quickly to add Strong Systems International to its business portfolio and by doing so, further enhanced its product offering. We fully support this acquisition and look forward to working with Kevin and his team at ASD to continue to grow the company both organically and through strategic add-on acquisitions."

Frontline Capital Partners is pleased to have facilitated this strategic merger, recognizing the potential for ASD and Strong Systems International to shape the future of workplace technology and security integration.

About Frontline Capital Partners:

Frontline Capital Partners is a leading investment banking M&A Advisory Firm , specializing in developing capitalization, growth and liquidity event strategies for its clients across a wide range of industry verticals. With a focus on unlocking the full economic potential of their clients, Frontline Capital Partners provides investment banking and business advisory services, playing a vital role in transformative transactions.

