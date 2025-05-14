Frontline Flexibility: Resume Now and Talroo Report 9% Growth in Remote Job Opportunities

Digital tools and automation are quietly reshaping remote work across healthcare, retail, logistics, and sales
GUAYNABO, Puerto Rico, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- While remote job openings have plateaued in many industries, new data from Resume Now® and Talroo shows an unexpected bright spot: frontline sectors. According to the Frontline Remote Work Trends 2025 report, remote-eligible roles in essential jobs have grown by 9% over the past year—thanks to a surge in digital tools and automation that make remote work possible even in traditionally hands-on fields.
Resume Now, a leading resume and cover letter platform, and Talroo, an AI-powered job advertising provider for high-volume and frontline hiring, partnered to explore which sectors are leading this shift. The Frontline Remote Work Trends 2025 report highlights notable gains in the share of job postings that offer remote options across:
Top Frontline Industries for Remote Jobs:
- Allied Healthcare: +70% YoY growth, adding over 200,000 remote jobs
- Sales: +15% YoY growth
- Retail: +9% YoY; +75% since 2022
- Warehousing & Logistics: +25% from Q4 2024 to Q1 2025
Flexible Work Is Gaining Ground—Slowly but Steadily
Despite the dominance of on-site work in frontline sectors, flexibility is trending upward:
- Remote-eligible roles are up 9% YoY
- Q1 2025 remote job postings rose to 4.4%, up from 4.2% in Q4 and 4.1% YoY
- Full-time jobs make up over 84% of all postings
- Part-time remote work remains limited, reflecting employer preference for stable, full-time staffing
"As digital tools become more integrated into frontline work, they are also expanding remote opportunities in industries that once relied solely on in-person roles," said Thad Price, CEO of Talroo. "Companies that invest in digital upskilling will not only boost productivity and employee satisfaction but also open new doors for remote and hybrid work in frontline sectors," Price concluded.
Industry Breakdown
Allied Healthcare
Remote jobs in allied health have surged 70% year-over-year, powered by the expansion of telehealth and digitized patient services. The job titles are linked to open current listings.
Top growing remote roles (avg. hourly wage, according to Talroo's data):
- Medical Coder/Biller $39.21
- Patient Care Technician $24.14
- Physician Assistant $28.99
Digital advancements:
- Electronic Health Records (EHRs): Digital platforms have transformed patient documentation, allowing medical coders and billers to work remotely.
- Telehealth: Physicians and patient care technicians can now provide consultations and monitor patients from a distance.
- Digital Scheduling & Workflow Tools: Healthcare facilities rely on remote schedulers and administrative staff to manage patient appointments.
Sales:
Top growing remote roles (avg. hourly wage, according to Talroo's data):
- Sales Insurance $19.61
- Sales Manager $19.19
- Sales - Securities / Financial Services $17.10
Digital advancements:
- Sales Engagement & Email Tools: Remote teams use Outreach or Salesloft to automate and personalize email sequences at scale.
- Lead Intelligence & Prospecting Tools: Reps rely on platforms like LinkedIn Sales Navigator and ZoomInfo to find and qualify leads.
- Scheduling & E-Signature Software: Tools like Calendly and DocuSign streamline meeting coordination and contract signing remotely.
Retail
Remote roles in retail grew 12% year-over-year and are up 75% since 2022, driven by the shift toward e-commerce and digital customer service.
Top growing remote roles (avg. hourly wage):
- Operational Support $17.72
- Retail Sales $16.68
- Merchandising Manager $19.22
Digital advancements:
- E-commerce & Digital POS Systems: Sales associates now handle online transactions and customer inquiries remotely.
- Inventory Management Software: Merchandising coordinators use digital platforms to track stock levels and trends.
- AI Chatbots & Customer Service Platforms: Customer support specialists rely on AI tools to assist shoppers online.
Warehousing & Logistics
As logistics companies embrace automation and digital platforms, remote opportunities in this sector have more than doubled since 2022, with 25% growth from Q4 2024 to Q1 2025.
Top growing remote roles (avg. hourly wage):
- Freight Brokers $19.61
- Customs Operations $23.01
- Sales Executive $35:13
Digital advancements:
- Supply Chain Management Software: Freight brokers and logistics coordinators use cloud-based systems to manage shipments remotely.
- AI-Powered Demand Forecasting: Predictive analytics tools allow remote workers to optimize inventory and shipping routes.
- Automated Communication Platforms: Digital tools enable remote teams to coordinate operations across locations.
"As digital tools continue to redefine essential industries, workers with strong digital literacy skills are better positioned to seize remote opportunities. Investing in digital upskilling will not only help businesses fill critical roles but also empower employees to thrive in the evolving job market," added Keith Spencer, career expert at Resume Now.
