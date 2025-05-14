Frontline Flexibility: Resume Now and Talroo Report 9% Growth in Remote Job Opportunities

"As digital tools become more integrated into frontline work, they are also expanding remote opportunities in industries that once relied solely on in-person roles," said Thad Price, CEO of Talroo. Post this

Top Frontline Industries for Remote Jobs:

Allied Healthcare: +70% YoY growth, adding over 200,000 remote jobs

Sales: +15% YoY growth

Retail: +9% YoY; +75% since 2022

Warehousing & Logistics: +25% from Q4 2024 to Q1 2025

Flexible Work Is Gaining Ground—Slowly but Steadily

Despite the dominance of on-site work in frontline sectors, flexibility is trending upward:

Remote-eligible roles are up 9% YoY

Q1 2025 remote job postings rose to 4.4%, up from 4.2% in Q4 and 4.1% YoY

Full-time jobs make up over 84% of all postings

Part-time remote work remains limited, reflecting employer preference for stable, full-time staffing

"As digital tools become more integrated into frontline work, they are also expanding remote opportunities in industries that once relied solely on in-person roles," said Thad Price, CEO of Talroo. "Companies that invest in digital upskilling will not only boost productivity and employee satisfaction but also open new doors for remote and hybrid work in frontline sectors," Price concluded.

Industry Breakdown

Allied Healthcare

Remote jobs in allied health have surged 70% year-over-year, powered by the expansion of telehealth and digitized patient services. The job titles are linked to open current listings.

Top growing remote roles (avg. hourly wage, according to Talroo's data):

Digital advancements:

Electronic Health Records (EHRs): Digital platforms have transformed patient documentation, allowing medical coders and billers to work remotely.

Telehealth: Physicians and patient care technicians can now provide consultations and monitor patients from a distance.

Digital Scheduling & Workflow Tools: Healthcare facilities rely on remote schedulers and administrative staff to manage patient appointments.

Sales:

Top growing remote roles (avg. hourly wage, according to Talroo's data):

Digital advancements:

Sales Engagement & Email Tools: Remote teams use Outreach or Salesloft to automate and personalize email sequences at scale.

Lead Intelligence & Prospecting Tools: Reps rely on platforms like LinkedIn Sales Navigator and ZoomInfo to find and qualify leads.

Scheduling & E-Signature Software: Tools like Calendly and DocuSign streamline meeting coordination and contract signing remotely.

Retail

Remote roles in retail grew 12% year-over-year and are up 75% since 2022, driven by the shift toward e-commerce and digital customer service.

Top growing remote roles (avg. hourly wage):

Digital advancements:

E-commerce & Digital POS Systems: Sales associates now handle online transactions and customer inquiries remotely.

Inventory Management Software: Merchandising coordinators use digital platforms to track stock levels and trends.

AI Chatbots & Customer Service Platforms: Customer support specialists rely on AI tools to assist shoppers online.

Warehousing & Logistics

As logistics companies embrace automation and digital platforms, remote opportunities in this sector have more than doubled since 2022, with 25% growth from Q4 2024 to Q1 2025.

Top growing remote roles (avg. hourly wage):

Digital advancements:

Supply Chain Management Software: Freight brokers and logistics coordinators use cloud-based systems to manage shipments remotely.

AI-Powered Demand Forecasting: Predictive analytics tools allow remote workers to optimize inventory and shipping routes.

Automated Communication Platforms: Digital tools enable remote teams to coordinate operations across locations.

"As digital tools continue to redefine essential industries, workers with strong digital literacy skills are better positioned to seize remote opportunities. Investing in digital upskilling will not only help businesses fill critical roles but also empower employees to thrive in the evolving job market," added Keith Spencer, career expert at Resume Now.

