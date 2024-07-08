Frontline Optics Joins Forces with NASCAR Xfinity Series Driver Patrick Emerling at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Frontline Optics Sponsors NASCAR Driver Patrick Emerling in 2024 Season
SAN DIEGO, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Frontline Optics, a firefighter-owned sunglasses brand dedicated to supporting first responders, proudly announces its sponsorship of NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Patrick Emerling. Emerling, driving for SS-Green Light Racing, will showcase the Frontline Optics brand during the entire 2024 season. This partnership highlights the company's commitment to raising awareness for first responders and their families.
Frontline Optics, based in San Diego, creates durable and affordable sunglasses tailored for first responders and their supporters. Founded by retired firefighter Mike Ettenberg, the brand not only makes high-quality, battle-tested eyewear but also contributes a portion of each sale to the First Responders Children's Foundation. This foundation offers vital assistance to the children and families of first responders who have been killed or injured in the line of duty.
"Frontline Optics is shifting into high gear with Nascar's Patrick Emerling! This partnership proves we've got the vision and the drive to make a real difference - and look cool doing it. We're excited to bring our mission to the NASCAR community," said Mike Ettenberg, founder of Frontline Optics.
This partnership will feature Frontline Optics as the primary sponsor of the SS-GreenLight 07 car at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and as a secondary sponsor for the duration of the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series races.
Frontline Optics will join American Fire Brigade and Williams Key as sponsors for Patrick Emerling this year, uniting their efforts to support and honor first responders. This collaboration brings greater visibility to the noble cause, amplifying the impact on a national scale.
NASCAR fans and supporters of first responders are encouraged to explore the range of "Sunglasses Designed with the Frontline in Mind" by visiting Frontline Optics. For updates and more information, follow Frontline Optics on Instagram (@frontlineoptics) and Facebook (@frontlineopticseyewear).
About Frontline Optics
Frontline Optics is a retired firefighter-owned sunglasses brand committed to manufacturing durable, affordable sunglasses for first responders and supporters of the first responder community. A portion of each sale is donated to the First Responders Children's Foundation, supporting the children and families of first responders injured or killed in the line of duty.
