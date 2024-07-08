Frontline Optics Joins Forces with NASCAR Xfinity Series Driver Patrick Emerling at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

"Frontline Optics is shifting into high gear with Nascar's Patrick Emerling! This partnership proves we've got the vision and the drive to make a real difference - and look cool doing it. We're excited to bring our mission to the NASCAR community," said Mike Ettenberg, founder of Frontline Optics. Post this

"Frontline Optics is shifting into high gear with Nascar's Patrick Emerling! This partnership proves we've got the vision and the drive to make a real difference - and look cool doing it. We're excited to bring our mission to the NASCAR community," said Mike Ettenberg, founder of Frontline Optics.

This partnership will feature Frontline Optics as the primary sponsor of the SS-GreenLight 07 car at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and as a secondary sponsor for the duration of the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series races.

Frontline Optics will join American Fire Brigade and Williams Key as sponsors for Patrick Emerling this year, uniting their efforts to support and honor first responders. This collaboration brings greater visibility to the noble cause, amplifying the impact on a national scale.

NASCAR fans and supporters of first responders are encouraged to explore the range of "Sunglasses Designed with the Frontline in Mind" by visiting Frontline Optics. For updates and more information, follow Frontline Optics on Instagram (@frontlineoptics) and Facebook (@frontlineopticseyewear).

About Frontline Optics

Frontline Optics is a retired firefighter-owned sunglasses brand committed to manufacturing durable, affordable sunglasses for first responders and supporters of the first responder community. A portion of each sale is donated to the First Responders Children's Foundation, supporting the children and families of first responders injured or killed in the line of duty.

