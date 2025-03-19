FrontLogix Solutions Announces New Partnership with Verint to Deliver WFM Managed and Consulting Services

"FrontLogix's leadership shares a long history with Verint, ensuring trust and continuity. This solid foundation expands the ecosystem around the Verint Open Platform" Post this

"FrontLogix's leadership shares a long history with Verint, ensuring trust and continuity. This solid foundation expands the ecosystem around the Verint Open Platform," said John Bourne, senior vice president, global channels and alliances, Verint." Our partnership underscores Verint's strategic focus on building alliances that enhance our offerings and deliver superior value to our clients. We look forward to working with FrontLogix to elevate the customer and employee experiences for our clients."

Chuck Ciarlo, Founder and CEO of FrontLogix Solutions, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "We are excited to align ourselves with Verint. We look forward to supporting customers and ensuring a smooth transition on WFM applications. Once you go with Verint, you know you have a partner in FrontLogix who will take you through the entire transition journey. Our expertise in WFM and consulting services ensures we deliver a white glove service that helps our partners and their end users optimize Verint's solutions and achieve remarkable ROI."

