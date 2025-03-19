FrontLogix Solutions Announces New Partnership with Verint to Deliver WFM Managed and Consulting Services

FrontLogix Solutions, a next-generation Workforce Management and Customer Experience Service provider, announces a new partnership with Verint® (Nasdaq: VRNT), The CX Automation Company. The partnership aims to support Verint customers as they transition to the enterprise-grade Verint Workforce Management (WFM) solution, leveraging FrontLogix's deep expertise in WFM and Verint solutions.
SANTA MONICA, Calif., March 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FrontLogix brings exceptional WFM expertise, offering a premium white-glove service approach. Comprehensive consulting services focus on an in-depth understanding of scheduling, forecasting, and optimizing contact centers. This collaborative effort ensures that partners and clients leverage Verint WFM to its fullest potential and achieve optimal ROI. As a leader in WFM outsourcing and consulting, FrontLogix provides managed services on a subscription basis.
Verint WFM uses AI to automate forecasts and empower self-service schedule changes to improve the employee experience. The solution identifies and manages numerous variables, such as shift swaps, vacation seasons, and peak call volumes, to optimize schedules based on agent availability, work rules, job function, holidays, breaks, budgets, and more.
"FrontLogix's leadership shares a long history with Verint, ensuring trust and continuity. This solid foundation expands the ecosystem around the Verint Open Platform," said John Bourne, senior vice president, global channels and alliances, Verint." Our partnership underscores Verint's strategic focus on building alliances that enhance our offerings and deliver superior value to our clients. We look forward to working with FrontLogix to elevate the customer and employee experiences for our clients."
Chuck Ciarlo, Founder and CEO of FrontLogix Solutions, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "We are excited to align ourselves with Verint. We look forward to supporting customers and ensuring a smooth transition on WFM applications. Once you go with Verint, you know you have a partner in FrontLogix who will take you through the entire transition journey. Our expertise in WFM and consulting services ensures we deliver a white glove service that helps our partners and their end users optimize Verint's solutions and achieve remarkable ROI."
