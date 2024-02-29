FRONTSTEPS Partners with Edenred Pay to Automate the Invoice-to-Pay Process for Community Association Management Companies

"The joint solution will enable associations to simplify the processing and payment of supplier invoices, while mitigating fraud risk and creating new opportunities to monetize the AP value chain," said Edenred Pay Executive Vice President Allen Gracey Post this

Edenred Pay automates the entire invoice-to-pay cycle, from invoice receipt through payment reconciliation. User access permissions, systematic workflows, data encryption and other built-in controls help users mitigate their risk of payment fraud. FRONTSTEPS is a comprehensive technology platform which boosts the efficiency and profitability of its Management Company and self-managed clients. Through a combination of powerful back-office solutions and elegant front-end owner experiences, FRONTSTEPS is offering industry leading payment experiences for its clients.

The Edenred Pay platform will enable FRONTSTEPS users to track and manage vendor invoices from the time they are received to the time they are paid. Users can effortlessly approve invoices from the FRONTSTEPS mobile app, simplifying and accelerating the processing of invoices without the need for training. Approved invoices are submitted to Edenred Pay for processing using any transaction type, with automated reconciliation in FRONTSTEPS for an optimal combination of speed, convenience, security and accuracy.

"We are excited about this partnership with FRONTSTEPS and the ability to bring our platform to their extensive community of users," said Edenred Pay Executive Vice President Allen Gracey. "The joint solution will enable associations to simplify the processing and payment of supplier invoices, while mitigating fraud risk and creating new opportunities to monetize the AP value chain."

"We are proud to partner with FRONTSTEPS to create efficiencies for their users with our invoice-to-pay platform," said Edenred Pay Senior Director Sean Madigan. "We share a common purpose to help community management companies and associations improve efficiency, accelerate growth, and scale through advanced technology."

"I am proud to partner with Edenred Pay, a leading provider of invoice-to-pay automation solutions. Their extensive experience in the property management industry and Edenred Pay's integrated platform is helping FRONTSTEPS revolutionize the invoice-to-pay experience for Community Managers and Board Members alike," said Matt DeWolf, CEO of FRONTSTEPS. "By optimizing the invoice approval experience throughout the FRONTSTEPS platform, we are delivering unparalleled value and convenience to our clients. Together, we've created the most elegant and streamlined experience in the market."

About FRONTSTEPS

FRONTSTEPS provides the most complete, connected, and user-friendly technology solution for the community association management industry. The FRONTSTEPS Suite, which includes FRONTSTEPS Caliber, FRONTSTEPS Community, and FRONTSTEPS Dwelling - improves efficiency, convenience, and profitability for professional community managers. The Suite also increases convenience, accuracy, and security for homeowner associations, by delivering the industry's more comprehensive set tools for managers, board members, homeowners and security personnel. As one of the largest technology platforms in the industry, FRONTSTEPS is trusted by more than 1,300 community management companies and 34,000 communities, supporting over 5.5M homeowners.

Visit http://www.frontsteps.com for more information.

About Edenred Pay

Edenred Pay, an Edenred Company, is a leader in invoice-to-pay automation and has extensive experience in the property management industry. Our integrated platform automates, optimizes, and monetizes the entire invoice-to-pay cycle, from invoice receipt through payment reconciliation. And we connect buyers with suppliers, ERPs, banks, Fintechs, and payment rails to improve efficiency, enhance visibility, mitigate the risk of payment fraud, and deliver value to the enterprise.

Visit http://www.edenredpay.com to learn more.

About Edenred

Edenred is a leading digital platform for services and payments and the everyday companion for people at work, connecting more than 60 million users and more than 2 million partner merchants in 45 countries via close to 1 million corporate clients.

Edenred offers specific-purpose payment solutions for food (such as meal benefits), engagement (such as gift cards and engagement platforms), mobility (such as multi-energy solutions, including EV charging, maintenance, toll and parking) and corporate payments (such as virtual cards).

True to the Group's purpose, "Enrich connections. For good.", these solutions enhance users' well-being and purchasing power. They improve companies' attractiveness and efficiency,and vitalize the employment market and the local economy. They also foster access to healthier food, more environmentally friendly products and sustainable mobility.

Edenred's 12,000 employees are committed to making the world of work a connected ecosystem that is safer, more efficient and more responsible every day.

In 2023, thanks to its global technology assets, the Group managed €41 billion in business volume, primarily carried out via mobile applications, online platforms and cards.

Edenred is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange and included in the following indices: CAC 40, CAC 40 ESG, CAC Large 60, Euronext 100, Euronext Tech Leaders, FTSE4Good and MSCI Europe.

