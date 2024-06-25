Frost Bank Taps Finzly to Provide FedNow and RTP Instant Payments to its Business Clients and Consumers

The offering provides one of America's largest banks with a single instant payments platform giving customers greater choice and speed

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Finzly, Inc. ("Finzly"), a leader in innovative payment and financial solutions, today announced a partnership with Frost Bank, a subsidiary of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. headquartered in Texas, to deliver instant payments capabilities to the banks global business and consumer customers through the Federal Reserve's FedNow® and The Clearing House's RTP®. The partnership will allow Frost Bank to meet the growing demand for instant money movement by offering the ability to send real-time payments while also providing greater choice when making payments.

According to a May 2024 Federal Reserve survey, U.S. businesses and consumers are rapidly adopting faster and instant payment services. In 2023, 86 percent of businesses and 74 percent of consumers used faster or instant payments. As of April 2024, more than 600 financial services companies are participating in the FedNow network.

Recognizing the urgent need to adapt and evolve in a 24/7/365 business environment, Frost Bank's decision to select Finzly's single solution to support both FedNow and RTP was a strategic one. The solution allows for the consolidation of payment types, systems, and processes through one single payments API, reducing the complexity of managing and distributing payments in real time and delivering operational efficiencies. The solution seamlessly integrates with the banks' existing systems and provides real-time fraud monitoring and compliance. The solution is the first step in an enterprise modernization strategy, enabling the bank to grow and scale through a single point for all payments and consolidating systems and operations.

"At Frost, we work hard to make our customers' lives easier and better," said Aaron Wiatrek, a senior vice president at Frost Bank. "By partnering with Finzly to deliver FedNow and RTP instant payments solutions, we can provide our customers with more options beyond traditional payments methods, enabling them to move money at the speed they need, when they need it."

"As one of America's largest and longest serving banks, we're excited to partner with Frost Bank to bring instant payments to their customers," said Booshan Rengachari, Founder and CEO of Finzly. "Our leading technology and expertise in the instant payments space enables us to modernize Frost Bank's payments capabilities. Their customers will benefit from around-the-clock availability, product innovation, increased satisfaction, and greater transparency in their financial transactions. We are proud to support Frost Bank in adopting instant payments and playing a key role in continuing to drive industry wide progress."

About Finzly

Finzly empowers banks, fintechs, and businesses to seamlessly offer and access financial services in an open, connected, embedded, and real-time ecosystem. At the core of this infrastructure is BankOS, a modern, cloud-based, API-enabled operating system that serves as a parallel payment processing platform to a bank's core. Finzly offers a wide range of turnkey banking solutions, including a multi-rail payment for traditional payments on ACH and wires, instant payments on FedNow and RTP, foreign exchange, trade finance, compliance, and commercial banking digital experiences. Learn more about Finzly's game-changing solutions by visiting Finzly.com.

