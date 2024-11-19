Frosty Friday Returns to Downtown Frederick on November 29

Unwrap the Fun in Downtown Frederick this holiday season!

FREDERICK, Md., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Downtown Frederick Partnership will host its annual Black-Friday holiday shopping event, Frosty Friday, on November 29, from 9am to 9pm, with 8am breakfast options in Downtown Frederick.

Unwrap the fun in Downtown Frederick! Shops and eateries open early and stay open late, Parking is FREE and Downtown Frederick is filled with holiday cheer and decoration.

Event highlights include:

Early Bird Bag Giveaway @ 30 N Market St (9am)

Snag a FREE Frosty Friday tote bag filled with gifts from downtown businesses while supplies last

Live music and caroling around town (9am-9pm)

Snowflake Tree @ 30 N Market St (11am-5pm)

Show that you spent $100 between two or more downtown businesses and choose a FREE gift from under the tree while supplies last

Photos with Santa @ 30 N Market St (12-3pm)

Take a break from holiday shopping to visit with Santa and snap a free photo

Marshmallow roasting around town (4-9pm)

Frosty Friday Cocktail Competition (6-9pm)

Taste your way through downtown and vote for your favorite holiday cocktail

Frosty Friday is sponsored by Buckingham's Choice an Acts Retirement-Life Community with support from Renewal by Anderson. This event is free and open to all. For more information, including the event map and participating businesses, visit downtownfrederick.org/frostyfriday.

Media Contact

Brittany Humber, Downtown Frederick Partnership, 301-698-8118, [email protected], Downtown Frederick Partnership

SOURCE Downtown Frederick Partnership