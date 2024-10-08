Frozen Food Express Partners with Optym for Pickup and Delivery Route Optimization

Frozen Food Express (FFE), the nation's largest asset-based temperature-controlled LTL transportation and warehousing provider, has begun the rollout of Optym's route optimization solution RouteMax across the FFE network.

DALLAS, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Optym, the leader in transportation network optimization, announced today that Frozen Food Express (FFE), the nation's largest asset-based temperature-controlled LTL transportation and warehousing provider, has begun the rollout of Optym's route optimization solution RouteMax across the FFE network.

FFE manages a fleet of nearly 1000 trucks and 18 locations across the country making over 14,000 deliveries and pickups each week. Specializing in temperature-sensitive freight across both regional and local routes with strict delivery windows meant complex routing, which had historically been done manually. After searching for a vendor capable of their complex routing needs, FFE chose to partner with Optym.

"Our partnership with Optym equips our planners and drivers with advanced routing technology, significantly enhancing our ability to meet and exceed customer expectations," stated Derek O'Rear, VP of Operations at Frozen Food Express. "The RouteMax team understood our constraints, built them into the application, and delivered a much-needed solution for refrigerated LTL routing. As we continue this rollout, we look forward to seeing the full capabilities and impact of RouteMax."

RouteMax, part of Optym's LTL optimization suite, was developed to service dry pickup and delivery operations. Through this partnership, RouteMax was expanded to solve for refrigerated operations through an improved optimization model with direct feedback from the FFE team. RouteMax users can now create optimized driver routes, as well as get appointment scheduling suggestions for dry and refrigerated goods across local and regional service areas.

"Working alongside the Frozen Food Express team enabled us to quickly understand their needs and adapt RouteMax to refrigerated and regional operations," Optym Director of Routing Solutions Rambabu Yadlapalli said. "Together, we'll continue to model the unique needs of refrigerated LTL within RouteMax. Working with strong partners, such as Frozen Food Express, enables us to continue to expand and improve the RouteMax feature set and usability."

Since the rollout began, Frozen Food Express improved key KPIs, including planning time, number of stops, and on-time delivery through optimized routing and appointment planning. With rollout complete across four locations, Optym and Frozen Food Express continue to collaborate to improve the user experience based on field feedback. The combined teams expect to complete rollout by the end of this year.

About Optym

Backed by decades of experience, research, and development, Optym makes transportation operations more efficient. By combining industry experience with cutting-edge optimization techniques, our solutions determine the best decisions for the complex challenges unique to today's transportation and logistics companies.

For more information about Optym, visit https://www.optym.com.

About FFE Transportation

Founded in 1943, Frozen Food Express Transportation Services has grown into the nation's largest asset-based temperature-controlled LTL transportation and warehousing provider in the U.S. FFE's strategic vision is to be the premier temperature-controlled LTL carrier in North America. The company leverages its core competencies to provide the best service in all aspects of its offerings. FFE offers various services, including Linehaul, Local, Regional, Dedicated, and Storage.

For more information, visit https://www.ffeinc.com/

