Frozen Pii Founder Tom O'Malley Donates Service to The Identity Theft Resource Center

"In a time when eight out of ten adults face at least one breach notice every year, tools like Frozen Pii are no longer optional – they're essential," said Eva Velasquez, CEO of the Identity Theft Resource Center. Post this

Frozen Pii offers comprehensive information about the national and specialty credit reporting agencies, the information they collect and the reports they make available. Frozen Pii also serves as a gateway to help consumers protect their financial identity by exercising their legal rights to:

Get free credit reports from national and specialty credit reporting agencies.

Dispute and correct credit report errors.

Freeze and unfreeze credit reports.

Claim and control their government identity with the Social Security Administration, the United States Postal Service and the Internal Revenue Service.

Frozen Pii will continue to operate as a separate website, incorporating access to the ITRC's Help Center resources and expert identity advisors through live chat (idtheftcenter.org), text-to-chat and toll-free telephone support (888.400.5530).

"Tom's generous donation will make it easier for others to take back control, just as he did, to protect their loved ones and themselves from the consequences of data breaches and compromised data," said Eva Velasquez, CEO of the Identity Theft Resource Center. "In a time when eight out of ten adults face at least one breach notice every year, tools like Frozen Pii are no longer optional – they're essential."

"I created Frozen Pii as a free tool to help victims of data breaches protect their family's stolen 'personally identifiable information' (PII) from being misused by criminals," O'Malley said. "For over a decade, Frozen Pii has been a trusted go-to resource, empowering people to access, correct, and freeze their credit reports at no cost, and to secure their online government accounts. Since partnering with the Identity Theft Resource Center (ITRC) in 2021, I am confident that my donation will help ensure Frozen Pii remains a lasting and reliable resource for those seeking to protect themselves and their families from the misuse of their stolen personal information."

For more information on Frozen Pii powered by the ITRC, visit frozenpii.com. You can also access Frozen Pii powered by the ITRC by visiting the "Prevent Identity Theft" or "Recover My Identity" sections of the ITRC's website, idtheftcenter.org.

About the Identity Theft Resource Center

Founded in 1999, the Identity Theft Resource Center® (ITRC) is a national nonprofit organization established to empower and guide consumers, victims, business and government to minimize risk and mitigate the impact of identity compromise and crime. Through public and private support, the ITRC provides no-cost victim assistance and consumer education through its website live chat, idtheftcenter.org, and toll-free phone number 888.400.5530. The ITRC also equips consumers and businesses with information about recent data breaches through its data breach tracking tool. The ITRC offers help to specific populations, including the deaf/hard of hearing and blind/low vision communities.

Media Contact

Identity Theft Resource Center

Alex Achten

Sr. Director of Communications & Media Relations

888.400.5530 Ext. 3611

[email protected]

Media Contact

Alex Achten, Identity Theft Resource Center, 888-400-5530 x 3611, [email protected], www.idtheftcenter.org

Twitter Facebook

SOURCE Identity Theft Resource Center