Frozen Pii Founder Tom O'Malley Donates Service to The Identity Theft Resource Center

Frozen Pii helps consumers freeze their credit, get their credit reports, dispute and correct credit report errors and control their government identity
SAN DIEGO, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Identity Theft Resource Center® (ITRC), a nationally recognized nonprofit organization established to support victims of identity crime, has accepted the donation of Frozen Pii, a service created to help consumers protect their financial identity, from Founder Tom O'Malley. As with all of the ITRC's consumer services, Frozen Pii will remain free of charge to individuals.
Frozen Pii was founded by O'Malley, a former state and federal cybercrime prosecutor, in 2015 after he and 21.5 million other holders of U.S. security clearances had their personal information stolen in the breach of the U.S. Office of Personnel Management (OPM). Originally intended only for people impacted by the OPM breach, O'Malley made the service publicly available following the 2017 Equifax data breach.
Frozen Pii offers comprehensive information about the national and specialty credit reporting agencies, the information they collect and the reports they make available. Frozen Pii also serves as a gateway to help consumers protect their financial identity by exercising their legal rights to:
- Get free credit reports from national and specialty credit reporting agencies.
- Dispute and correct credit report errors.
- Freeze and unfreeze credit reports.
- Claim and control their government identity with the Social Security Administration, the United States Postal Service and the Internal Revenue Service.
Frozen Pii will continue to operate as a separate website, incorporating access to the ITRC's Help Center resources and expert identity advisors through live chat (idtheftcenter.org), text-to-chat and toll-free telephone support (888.400.5530).
"Tom's generous donation will make it easier for others to take back control, just as he did, to protect their loved ones and themselves from the consequences of data breaches and compromised data," said Eva Velasquez, CEO of the Identity Theft Resource Center. "In a time when eight out of ten adults face at least one breach notice every year, tools like Frozen Pii are no longer optional – they're essential."
"I created Frozen Pii as a free tool to help victims of data breaches protect their family's stolen 'personally identifiable information' (PII) from being misused by criminals," O'Malley said. "For over a decade, Frozen Pii has been a trusted go-to resource, empowering people to access, correct, and freeze their credit reports at no cost, and to secure their online government accounts. Since partnering with the Identity Theft Resource Center (ITRC) in 2021, I am confident that my donation will help ensure Frozen Pii remains a lasting and reliable resource for those seeking to protect themselves and their families from the misuse of their stolen personal information."
For more information on Frozen Pii powered by the ITRC, visit frozenpii.com. You can also access Frozen Pii powered by the ITRC by visiting the "Prevent Identity Theft" or "Recover My Identity" sections of the ITRC's website, idtheftcenter.org.
About the Identity Theft Resource Center
Founded in 1999, the Identity Theft Resource Center® (ITRC) is a national nonprofit organization established to empower and guide consumers, victims, business and government to minimize risk and mitigate the impact of identity compromise and crime. Through public and private support, the ITRC provides no-cost victim assistance and consumer education through its website live chat, idtheftcenter.org, and toll-free phone number 888.400.5530. The ITRC also equips consumers and businesses with information about recent data breaches through its data breach tracking tool. The ITRC offers help to specific populations, including the deaf/hard of hearing and blind/low vision communities.
