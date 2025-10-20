Fruit Street Appoints Emily Chapman as Senior Vice President of Strategy & Sales

Fruit Street, a leader in delivery of the CDC's National Diabetes Prevention Program, today announced the immediate appointment of Emily Chapman as Senior Vice President of Strategy & Sales.

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fruit Street, a leader in delivery of the CDC's National Diabetes Prevention Program, today announced the immediate appointment of Emily Chapman as Senior Vice President of Strategy & Sales. Chapman brings more than 25 years of executive experience in sales, marketing, and business development—combined with deep expertise in digital health, corporate wellness, and evidence-based lifestyle medicine.

In her new role, Chapman will help lead Fruit Street's commercial growth strategy and sales across employers, health plans, and provider networks, accelerating adoption of Fruit Street's virtual Diabetes Prevention Program (DPP) and broader lifestyle medicine offerings.

"Emily is a builder—of relationships, of teams, and of sustainable growth," said Laurence Girard, Chief Executive Officer of Fruit Street. "Her track record of turning evidence-based lifestyle programs into scalable partnerships aligns perfectly with our mission to help millions lead healthier lives. We're thrilled to have her on the leadership team effective immediately."

"Fruit Street sits at the intersection of prevention, technology, and measurable outcomes," added John W. Robitscher, MPH, Chief Commercial Officer of Fruit Street. "Emily's entrepreneurial background and deep empathy for clients and participants will help us expand access to high-impact programs for employers and payers nationwide."

Chapman is a National Board-Certified Health & Wellness Coach (NBC-HWC), a CDC-approved Diabetes Prevention Program lifestyle coach, and an Institute for Integrative Nutrition (IIN) graduate. She founded Emily Chapman Wellness LLC to deliver science-backed health coaching and corporate wellness solutions that integrate nutrition, movement, sleep, and stress management. Her signature PROactive Method for Metabolic Health & Longevity, a 12-week evidence-based program, has helped individuals and companies nationwide improve energy, weight management, and long-term health markers.

Before launching her wellness company, Chapman held senior marketing and business development roles at Fortune 500 firms including Altria Group, Radio City Music Hall Productions, and Pearson PLC, where she drove multi-million-dollar revenue growth, developed national partnerships with brands like Bloomberg and DreamWorks, and led high-performing sales teams across the U.S. Her unique combination of executive acumen and functional health expertise positions her to bridge the worlds of corporate strategy and lifestyle medicine.

"I'm honored to join Fruit Street at such a pivotal moment for prevention and virtual care," said Emily Chapman. "I look forward to partnering with our clients to drive engagement, health outcomes, and ROI—while ensuring participants feel supported every step of the way."

About Fruit Street

Fruit Street offers the CDC-recognized Diabetes Prevention Program (DPP) in a Distance Learning format, making it accessible, affordable, and engaging through group coaching, telehealth, and wearable device integration. By leveraging technology to democratize access to prevention, Fruit Street is helping to slow the rising tide of type 2 diabetes while empowering healthier lifestyles for people across the country.

