Fruit Street Appoints John W. Robitscher, MPH, as Chief Commercial Officer to Accelerate Growth in Diabetes Prevention

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With diabetes rates in the United States reaching alarming levels—more than 38 million Americans live with the disease and another 96 million are at risk with prediabetes—the need for bold, innovative prevention strategies has never been greater. Fruit Street, a leading provider of digital diabetes prevention programs, today announced the appointment of John W. Robitscher, MPH, as its new Chief Commercial Officer.

Robitscher brings decades of national leadership in public health and prevention, having served as the Chief Executive Officer of the National Association of Chronic Disease Directors (NACDD) and as the Founder and President of the ProVention Health Foundation, an organization dedicated to advancing innovation in prevention and chronic disease management.

At NACDD, John guided more than two decades of growth and impact. Under his leadership, NACDD secured more than $450 million to support chronic disease prevention and health promotion across all 50 states and U.S. territories, while forging durable partnerships with federal agencies, philanthropy, and health systems. Under his leadership, the organization significantly increased its funding and expanded its impact, scaling from less than $500,000 in 2005 to $30 million annually, and securing more than $450 million for chronic disease prevention and health promotion efforts.

"I have spent my career committed to the belief that prevention is the most powerful tool we have to improve population health and reduce the human and economic toll of chronic diseases," said John W. Robitscher, MPH. "Fruit Street is a bold and dynamic organization, uniquely positioned to put proven diabetes prevention strategies directly into the hands of people who need them most. I am excited to help scale Fruit Street's impact nationwide and ensure more individuals and families benefit from effective, accessible, and life-changing programs."

Fruit Street CEO Laurence Girard welcomed Robitscher's appointment, saying:

"John's leadership in national public health is unparalleled. He has consistently elevated chronic disease prevention on the national stage, forged impactful partnerships, and driven innovation in how prevention is delivered. Bringing John into Fruit Street is a transformative step for our organization as we expand our mission to deliver the most effective diabetes prevention solutions at scale. His experience and vision will be critical to shaping our future and reaching millions more at risk for diabetes."

Fruit Street offers the CDC-recognized Diabetes Prevention Program (DPP) in a Distance Learning format, making it accessible, affordable, and engaging through group coaching, telehealth, and wearable device integration. By leveraging technology to democratize access to prevention, Fruit Street is helping to slow the rising tide of type 2 diabetes while empowering healthier lifestyles for people across the country.

